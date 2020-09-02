The Architect and Director of the Arab Normalization Process with Israel from A to Z, Who is He?

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Architect and Director of the Arab Normalization Process with Israel from A to Z, Who is He?

Written by: Naram Sargon (source in Arabic)

It is not enough for a bear to announce that it has decided to wear its feathers to move to the species of birds in order to fly and fly gracefully. And the Turkish bear, although it sings like birds and flops with its hands as if they are wings, does not rise from the surface of the earth. Only Muslim brothers [Muslim Brotherhood] can see that a bear can fly. They describe to us how it takes off, how it lands on the thin branches, and even how it lands lightly on roses like a bee… This Turkish bear has not bothered Israel except with chatter since it came to power, but it destroyed all the enemies of Israel… and led the Arabs to it to normalization…

Today, the prophecy of Gamal Abdel Nasser, [given when he] was visiting the Syrian city of Raqqa, is fulfilled. There he said a prophecy that was like an inscription in the Stone of Destiny. He said that Turkey would join Israel in an alliance against the Arabs to destroy them in the future. The prophecy was fulfilled as if it was issued by a prophet.

‘Some Arab countries will become tails of the Turks and the West, and Egypt will be forced to confront and protect its national security in Africa. The Turkish danger may not appear today, but may appear in the future. Ankara is not serious about supporting the Arabs to confront Israel.’ ~Gamal Abdel Nasser

Turkey today paralyzes all countries that threaten Israel, and Israel roaming the length of the Arab world… And all the normalization movement today is a shift from secrecy to overt, but this timing of the transition to overtness is an Israeli decision because Israel wants to penetrate the collective Arab public consciousness in order to seize the decision of rejection and disobedience, a prelude to dispersing Arab societies and tearing them apart in a fatal blow, as it thinks… And what happened is forcing the Arab Gulf regimes that are existentially linked to the Zionist entity in a secret relationship since its establishment to announce this after they were afraid to announce this relationship.

And Turkey’s role was essential, it is the one that removed the ability of the rejection and disobedient countries to exercise threat and anger and stir up trouble for these regimes .. Iraq, although it is subject to the Turkish occupation, is completely exhausted in launching the ISIS state that Turkey sponsored from A to Z and if it were not for Turkey there won’t be ISIS, because all the financing and supply of ISIS was carried out from the Turkish – Syrian – Iraqi borders, which are the only borders available to ISIS – not the Iranian or Russian borders – and all the volunteer supply was through the reception camps in Turkey … and all the smuggling of oil and relics to finance and feed the ISIS project was done through Turkish crossings which Turkey supervises and monitors… and the massacres and intimidation operations were intended to empty the region of the population that Turkey was opening its borders as a crossing to absorb them across the Turkish borders in preparation for changing the demographic character and replacing non-Arab immigrants in the region.

Turkey has occupied Syria and all its military capabilities … and attracted Hezbollah to the battles of Aleppo, Idlib, and Tadmor (Palmyra,) and diverted part of its allocated energy for deterring Israel, and made the Hezb’s ability to devote itself to the fatigue and exhaustion of Israel linked to retrieving fighters from northern Syria. It maintains the presence of militants in northern Syria to keep part of the Syrian army and Hezb Allah distracted from Israel as much as possible, because Hezb Allah will not fight two battles on two fronts, of course, no matter how strong it is.

In Libya, the Turks entered for one mission, which is to prevent the stability of Libya so that there is no possibility of the emergence of a new Gaddafi who may have a speech against Israel. Also, keeping Libya in a state of chaos is a threat to the stability of Egypt and turning Libya into a reservoir of terrorism on the shoulders of Egypt and Algeria as it is in Idlib on Syria’s shoulder…

Of course, Turkey tore the Palestinians apart after Turkish intelligence took control of the Hamas decision and continued strengthening the Muslim Brotherhood movement and preventing Hamas from reconciling with the rest of the Palestinian factions… even though the Palestinians are in dire need of unity in their position…

The siege of the main Arab rejectionist countries was a reason for the Gulf states ’liberation from that fear of Arab nationalists in the North and in Africa. But the oil countries preferred secret relations with Israel because announcing them is not of great benefit as long as they do everything in secret… and Saudi Arabia was stalling because it does not want to lose its religious legitimacy with this normalization before the approval of the Palestinians… It was the Khashoggi operation in which the Turkish and Israeli intelligence were involved as Turkey wanted to seize the Islamic decision and take the lead in the Islamic core as a supreme reference in the region instead of Saudi Arabia… and the price for that was that Israel helps normalize with the Grand Islamic Center, which holds the holy lands in Mecca and Medina… The Turks and the Israelis have agreed that the Khashoggi operation will benefit Turkey in excluding Saudi Arabia from leadership and legitimacy in the Islamic world and that Bin Salman’s blackmail will push him to normalize overtly. This, too, will strip him of more legitimacy, and Erdogan will appear as the strong Islamic leader who criticizes normalization, receives Palestinians and protects them, and receives Arab refugees, he is the undisputed leader of the Islamic nation.

This Turkish bear, which the Muslim Brotherhood sees flying and flapping with two wings, as it flies towards Palestine, is still on the ground and did not rise a millimeter in the sky, but it is snapping in the Arab world and its mouth is filled with blood. This mouth full of blood was seen by Abdel Nasser, decades ago as if he was seeing what we are in today.

Nevertheless, this Turkish bear will be forced to vomit everything that it ate, just as it vomited Aleppo – after swallowing it – and vomited the king of ISIS who was in its stomach, and the news says that he will vomit Idlib soon, and whatever it flips with its hands and claws, we know that it does not fly and will not rise and will remain in the range of arrows, and we will follow it and we will hit it with spears until it leaves our fields or dies in it; and if Abdel Nasser sees this Turkish bear chewing our blood, I see it covered in its own blood, just as if Nasser’s prophecy were inscribed in stone, I see the fate of this Ottoman bear as drawn by fate, covered in its blood on the roadsides of the Middle East before the worms spread in it.

