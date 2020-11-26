Detainee Maher Al-Akhras Released

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Source

NOV 26, 2020

Maher al-Akhras, a Palestinian political prisoner who held a hunger strike for 103 days, rejecting his arbitrary Administrative Detention without charges or trial, was released on Thursday morning.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) has reported that Al-Akhras, 49, was released, and was moved to a Palestinian hospital.

Al-Akhras, from Sielet ath-Thaher town, south of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, went on hunger strike on the day of his abduction, on July 27th 2020, after Israel slapped him with a four-month Administrative Detention order.

During his hunger strike, Israeli intelligence officers tried to get him to quit his strike, by promising without guarantees that the Administrative Detention order will be renewed just one time.

Despite his seriously deteriorating condition during his strike, the detainee refused to end the strike, and insisted on being released.

He suspended the strike after the final commitment by the Israeli authorities to release him on November 26, 2020, and a firm commitment not to renew his administrative detention, as he will spend the remaining period until his release receiving hospital treatment.

Freed Prisoner Al-Akhras Hails Al-Manar TV for Supporting Palestinian Cause: Hezbollah Taught US to Not Negotiate Rights with Zionist Enemy

The Palestinian ex-prisoner, Maher Al-Akhras, who embraced martyrdom on Thursday thanked Al-Manar TV Channel for its continuous support to the Palestinian cause and resistance.

“Hezbollah taught us not to negotiate rights with the Israeli enemy, and we applied this lesson,”Al-Akhras stressed in an interview with Al-Manar TV.

Sayyed Nasrallah once told the Israelis that as they invaded Lebanon without negotiations, they would be expelled without negotiations, according to Al-Akhras who added that they he memorized this statement.

Al-Akhras was released two weeks after he ended his 103-day hunger strike in protest against the Israeli administrative detention policy.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Maher Al-Akhras Embraces Freedom After Hunger Battle’s Win

By Staff

‘Israeli’ occupation authorities released Palestinian detainee Maher al-Akhras Thursday morning.

In early November, the Palestinian Prisoner Club announced that the hunger-striking detainee, Maher al-Akhras, has put his hunger strike on hold, after 103 days without eating, following a deal that provides his release on November 26. He was set to spend the remaining period in hospital where he was receiving medical treatment.

In a statement, al-Akhras said that he went for the hunger strike “on behalf of our people and detainees,” adding that “the poor people are killed and detained while nobody is asking about them.”

The liberated detainee stressed that the occupation has been “exposed” through this strike, and thanked all those who stood by him and supported his cause.

Hence, al-Akhras, whose health hardly deteriorated in the last days of his strike, has emerged victorious against the occupation’s supreme court’s decision, which previously rejected all petitions presented by his lawyer to release him immediately, the last of which was in October.

Maher al-Akhras was detained on July 27. He was transferred to the ‘Hawara’ Prison where he started his open hunger strike. He was then transferred to ‘Ofer’ Prison before moving him to administrative detention for 4 months, and the court adopted his detention order later.

