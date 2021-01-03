Sheikh Qaouk: Martyr Soleimani Has Left Behind a Million-man Resistance Army

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff

Member of Hezbollah Central Council, Sheikh Nabil Qaouk emphasized that “martyr Qassem Soleimani is the pride of the Islamic Revolution in Iran and the pride of the entire nation.”

All of the victories stretching over our region have the fingerprints of martyr Qassem Soleimani on them, Sheik Qaouk added.

The Hezbollah official further underscored in a graduation ceremony for “Martyr Qassem Soleimani Group” in the southern Lebanese village of Maroun al-Rass that “the martyr has left behind a million-man army of well-trained and equipped resistance fighters who long for martyrdom.”

Sheikh Qaouk concluded that “the blood of Hajj Qassem Soleimani will always remain and will never be forgotten.”

