‘No. of Hezbollah’s precision missiles more than what Israel thinks’: Quds Force

January 7, 2021

Brigadier General Mohammad Hejazi, Deputy Commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force, addresses Israeli speculations regarding Hezbollah’s game-changing precision-guided missiles.

Source: Al Mayadeen TV (You Tube)

Date: January 3, 2021

– The Host:

With regards to a point that the Israeli occupation continuously talks about, and even further, (the Israelis) declare it as a ‘red line’ which that will not allow to be crossed by the other side (i.e. Hezbollah).

Particularly, (we’re referring here) to the precision-guided missiles. (The Israelis) accuse the IRGC, and they accuse the Quds Force, and allow me to say that they accuse you personally for having a role to play in this regard.

Should the Israelis really fear the (military) power of the resistance and its missiles?

– Brigadier General Mohammad Hejazi, the Deputy Commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC):

It would be sufficient (for you) to follow the reports and analyses of the Israeli experts so as to understand the level of the fear that they (the Israelis) have regarding this issue (i.e. Hezbollah’s precision-guided missile arsenal).

They declared (these concerns) time and again. In one (Israeli) analysis they said, “Every 200 precision-guided missiles equal thousands of non-precision missiles.” They made this claim.

And they (the Israelis) continuously declare that they will not allow this to happen, meaning the arrival of precision-guided (missiles) into Hezbollah’s hands. However, you (referring to the host, Ghassan Ben Jeddo) heard directly from Sayed Hassan Nasrallah that (these weapons) have indeed arrived and that they own these missiles (now).

And we know well that Sayed Hassan Nasrallah is an honest man that never speaks (falsely) for the (sake of) media (spectacle).

When he says that it (the precision missiles) is in our hands then this is certain, and its number is greater than what the (Israeli) enemy thinks.

Praise be to God, the resistance today has great capabilities, and if the enemy commits any foolishness, it will surely regret it.

