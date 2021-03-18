American occupation forces transport 30 Daesh terrorists to their illegitimate bases in Al- Shaddadi in Al-Hasakah countryside

Posted on March 18, 2021 by martyrashrakat
See the source image

Created on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 17:54

Al-Hasakah, (ST)  – The American occupation forces transferred 30 ISIS terrorists from one of the prisons of the “SDF militia” in the Qamishli region to their illegal base in Al-Shaddadi in the southern countryside of the governorate of Al-Hasakah.

Special sources told SANA that, the US occupation forces transported 30 Daesh (ISIS) terrorists from one of the prisons of the “SDF” militia in Qamishliregion to the US illegal base in Al- Shaddadi city via a helicopter.

The sources pointed out that, the American occupation intends to reuse the escaped ISIS prisoners by transporting them to the Syrian Desert and equipping them with weapons and intelligence information to carry out attacks on residential communities, infrastructure, civilian buses, and Syrian Arab Army checkpoints.

During the past months, the American occupation forces, via their helicopters, transported dozens of ISIS terrorists detained in the Prison of the BulgarCamp East of Al-Shaddadi city and the Prison of the Industrial High School in the city of Al-Hassakah to the US-occupied At Tanf Zone. They aim to train and arm them again to prolong the aggressive war sponsored by Washington against the Syrian people.

Raghda Sawas

Related Videos

More Articles…

Filed under: American crimes, ISIS, Syria, USA, War on Syria | Tagged: , , , |

«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: