Russian Forces Blow-up NATO’s Terrorists Massive Fortified Tunnel in Idlib

Posted on by martyrashrakat

ARABI SOURI APRIL 1, 2021

Russian forces used 5 tonnes of explosives to destroy a massive network of heavily fortified tunnels in the liberated parts of Idlib last Tuesday 23 March 2021.

Roman Bessmertni, the head of the Engineering unit in the Russian force group in Syria explained how sophisticated the tunnel network was with chambers of specially designated purposes built over an extended period of time.

US-sponsored Al Qaeda assorted groups in Syria have relied heavily on tunnels for their hideouts and movement to carry out their terrorist attacks and targeting of infrastructure including large hospitals without being detected by the Syrian forces. The Al Qaeda terrorists used advanced technologies and even state-of-the-art drilling and boring machinery provided to them by the very generous NATO member states whose own countries suffer serious issues with their infrastructure.

The blowing up of the tunnel caused a minor tremor that was felt over an area of 1 square kilometer, this tunnel was built deep in a mountain and is connected to a network of tunnels extending for more than a kilometer and included weapons and munition depots, fortified observation and firing points, and warehouses where the terrorists hid the food and medicine supplied to the people of Idlib but were ‘entrusted’ to Al Qaeda terrorists for its distribution, naturally, such trust ended up, as in every other town the terrorists infested in Syria, with famished populations under their control.

TV Zvezda mentioned that the tunnel sustained a bomb of half a ton in a previous attack, the bomb couldn’t even penetrate the ceiling of the tunnel.

Click to see the Video

The Syrian army and its allied forces cleaned large parts of northwestern Hama and southern Idlib provinces before the Turkish Madman Erdogan begged Russian President Putin to halt the advance of the Syrian forces and promised to dismantle Al Qaeda and its affiliated terrorist groups in the provinces crying that his country will not be able to cope up with an influx of heavily armed and highly trained suicide terrorists as a result of the liberation of Idlib. Since then, the hypocrite and unindicted, yet, war criminal Erdogan only beefed up the terrorist groups with more terrorists and weapons and even sent thousands of the Turkish Army, NATO’s second-largest army, to stand as cannon fodders and human shields in front of the terrorists and in the face of the Syrian Army which he was hoping that would drag his NATO partners when Turkish soldiers get killed while defending Al Qaeda terrorists.

https://syrianews.cc/wahhabis-continue-destroying-syrias-infrastructure-al-kindi-hospital-rubble-now/embed/#?secret=7ez6vS6dnS

https://syrianews.cc/russian-ruaf-destroy-command-center-and-terrorist-tunnel-in-idlib/embed/#?secret=VUokkMmcHu

https://syrianews.cc/terrorists-massive-network-tunnels-douma/embed/#?secret=KLF3UHoDCX

To help us continue please visit the Donate page to donate or learn how you can help us with no cost on you.

Follow us on Telegram: http://t.me/syupdates link will open Telegram app.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: NATO, Syria, Takfiris, Turkey, War on Syria | Tagged: Liberation of Idlib, Nato Crimes |