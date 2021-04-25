Xinjiang Native Speaks Out: “Western Media Jeopardizing Uyghurs Interests”

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Dan Cohen

Source

Dan Cohen speaks with Gordon Gao, an ethnic minority and Xinjiang native on the realities of life in Xinjiang, Western media coverage and US-China tensions.

WASHINGTON — Dan Cohen speaks with Gordon Gao, Director of Strategic Research at Tsinghua University Endowment Fund in Beijing and a native of Urumqi in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR). Gao discusses growing up as a Mongolian ethnic minority in XUAR, and how the propaganda war against China hurts Uyghur interests, but will ultimately backfire on the United States. Gao and Coden also discuss the U.S.-China artificial intelligence arms race as well as the comparative strengths of the two countries.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: China, Propaganda, Propaganda War, USA, Western Propaganda | Tagged: Uyghurs, Xinjiang |