Russian Foreign Ministry on No-Summit/Summit, the G7, NATO and Venezuela

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Stephen Lendman

A previous article called talks between Putin and Biden’s double farcical and tragic.

Despite remarks by both sides suggesting otherwise, no improvement in dismal bilateral relations was achieved — nothing suggesting a shift by Biden regime hardliners toward more normalized relations with Russia.

Commenting on Geneva talks, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova (MZ below) said little.

Assessments were made by Russia’s leadership, she said — putting a brave face on a dismal situation with no prospect for improvement.

MZ also drew attention to remarks by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.

Posted on Russia’s Foreign Ministry website, he discussed strategic stability and prospects for cooperation with Biden regime hardliners on this issue.

Beyond the above she said Russia’s envoy to the US Anatoly Antonov will likely return to his Washington post next week — no further comments on Geneva talks.

On the June 11-13 G7 summit of Western regime heads preceding Geneva talks, she noted that neither Russia or China is part of the US-dominated club.

Nor are so-called G7 “values” universal, she stressed, far from it.

“G7 leaders are drawing a new dividing line in international affairs,” she noted, adding:

“(T)he divide lies between a small group of (fantasy) democracies and the rest of the world” on major issues.

MZ: “We doubt that this approach is capable of producing stable positive results and is a contributing factor in enhancing the genuine versatility epitomized in the UN and its Charter, including, primarily, the principles of equitable and mutually beneficial cooperation among all countries.”

“(W)e did not see anything new” in its final communique. “It was just as we expected.”

G7 values are confrontational over cooperation with other nations.

Notably, “endless exercises in anti-Russia rhetoric (by its member states) are doing nothing to improve the atmosphere in relations between the West and Russia.”

The same holds for increasingly bashed China by the West.

NATO summitry followed G7 talks. Once again, issues discussed “were expected and predictable,”MZ explained, adding:

“We heard threats to use Article 5 on collective defense in the event of an attack in outer space or cyberspace attacks.”

“We hear about cyberspace regularly.”

“What do…NATO (regimes) expect from attacks in outer space?”

They’ll clearly be none by

Russia or China.

Invented threats by the US-dominated alliance “lowers the threshold for the use of force, worsens the security situation for all countries, and seriously complicates the prospects for reaching universal agreements aimed at preventing the use of outer space and the cyber environment for non-peaceful purposes,” MZ stressed.

As for invented Russian and Chinese threats that don’t exist, “the alliance remains in a ‘reality’ that it made up itself,” she added.

They need invented enemies to unjustifiably justify NATO’s existence.

At a time when no real threats exist against alliance members, no justification exists to maintain it.

Since the 1990s, it’s been a machine for manufacturing of nonexistent enemies to wage war against.

In stark contrast, Russia is a model nation for waging peace, abhorring war, cooperating with other nations, and complying fully with international law.

Claims otherwise by hegemon USA and its imperial partners are bald-faced Big Lies.

Repetition gets most people to believe almost anything, no matter how untrue.

Not only does Washington need enemies to maintain and seek new NATO members, they’re required to unjustifiably justify its monstrously bloated war budget.

MZ knows that “mov(ing) from fictional images to facts” is off-the-table for the US and its imperial partners, adding:

“(H)ow can NATO do without a ‘threat from the East?’ Judging by the outcome of the summit, it can’t…”

Separately, MZ explained that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza on June 22 in Moscow.

Both nations are strategically partnered “based on equitable and mutually beneficial cooperation, friendship and mutual empathy between the two nations,” MZ explained, adding:

Last year, both nations commemorated “the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, and this year is the 25th anniversary of the Treaty on Friendship and Cooperation.”

Both ministers “will discuss the developments in Venezuela and around it, and a broad range of bilateral issues…”

Both nations foster cooperative relations in full compliance with international law, “including the principles of protecting sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs,” MZ explained.

