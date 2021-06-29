Breaking: Biden Bombs Syria and Iraq; Psychopaths Claim ‘Self-Defense’

Posted on by martyrashrakat

MIRI WOOD JUNE 28, 2021

The Biden regime has again bombed Syria and has also bombed Iraq. At approximately 0100 Damascene time, Biden regime bomber jets targeted two neighborhoods in Abukamal, eastern Deir Ezzor near the border, and one in Iraq.

One Syrian child was murdered, three other civilians were injured and several homes destroyed in this most recent Biden regime war crime on Syrian territories, four Iraqi troops were killed on Iraqi territories.

The psychopath Dr. Strangelove’s of the Pentagon, CENTCOM, and the US Department of Defense outrageously claimed “self defense.” Calling deadly bombs “precision airstrikes,” the mass-murderers perversely twisted international law on war crimes: “As a matter of international law, the United States acted pursuant to its right of self-defense,” under the guise of protecting “US interests in Iraq” which the same criminal liars and unindicted war criminals declared were being ”targeted” by “Iran-back groups.”

The US degenerate liars neglected to mention in their self-victimized statement that the US has no interests in Iraq (or in Syria), and that in January 2020, the Iraqi Parliament politely voted for the yanqui putos to leave their country. Instead of leaving the country it destroyed, the US launched a criminal plot to incite a civil war in Iraq.

The Biden regime forces are also criminally in Syria — a war crime — and continuing to steal Syrian grain, Syrian oil, and occasionally to murder indigenous Syrians. Invasion, occupation, theft of food and Syria’s oil are also war crimes.

— Miri Wood

Postscript: We offer a reminder that not all US politicians are Arab-hating war criminals. Former Senator Mike Gravel died yesterday at the age of 91. Here is a short video from a debate when he ran for president, and called out the warmongers on stage with him:



Addendum by Arabi Souri:

This latest illegal war crime added to the very long list of war crimes committed by the consecutive regimes of the United States in both Syria and Iraq takes place merely two days after the PMU, the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units, carried out a formal military parade in Baghdad under the supervision and in the attendance of the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi who confirmed the PMU is an integral body of the Iraqi armed forces and on the eve of the tripartite summit in Baghdad with the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah.

The Iraqi PMU military parade on 26 June 2021 in Baghdad:

We’re not sure who is really advising the head of the ‘most inclusive and diverse’ junta at the White House after the Israeli Netanyahu is removed from power after decades of dictating the US foreign policies in the region and far beyond, or what guides the US policies in the region, it’s obviously not related to any US interests and is seen in the region as demented Joe Biden who vowed to u-turn on Trump’s policies is sewing more body bags for US soldiers sent to plunder the wealth of both Syria and Iraq, the victims of the war crimes and their families and tribesmen will not sit idle and will seek harder revenge, the US ‘strategists’ should know this by now.

