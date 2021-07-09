Secret Meeting between “Israel’s” Bennett, Jordan’s King Abdullah

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

09/07/2021

By Staff- Agencies

“Israeli” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett reportedly took a secret trip to Jordan last week and met with King Abdullah II at his palace in Amman in the first meeting between the two sides after years of strained ties.

According to a report by Walla News website, the meeting was very positive.

At the top of the meeting, Bennett informed King Abdullah that he was prepared to approve a deal for the sale of more water from the “Israeli”-occupied territories to Jordan, beyond the quota provided by the 1994 so-called bilateral peace agreement.

“Both Bennett and the Jordanian king agreed to turn the page and resume normal dialogue,” the official said.

The Zionist entity said this appeared to be a tit-for-tat move for Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah’s canceled trip to Al-Aqsa compound.

The meeting marked the first time Abdullah has met an “Israeli” prime minister since he hosted Benjamin Netanyahu in 2018. That meeting was also held in secret and only announced after it took place.

“Israeli” media outlets indicated on Thursday evening that Jordanian officials were unhappy with the fact that the meeting leaked out, since the two sides had agreed it would not be publicized.

A source told “Israel’s” Channel 12 TV that the news “embarrassed the king and it will definitely affect the ties” between Amman and Tel Aviv.

Bennett’s office contacted the Jordanians after the news of the meeting spread, and told them it was not responsible for the leak, “Israel’s” Kan News reported.

Leaks of the meeting came hours after “Israeli” foreign minister Yair Lapid met with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, on the Jordanian side of the King Hussein Bridge, which connects the occupied West Bank with Jordan.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Jordan, Nazi Israel | Tagged: Arab Zionists, King Abdullah II, Naftli Bennet |