Israel Bewildered by New Al-Manar Footage Showing Operation Truthful Promise: Hezbollah Concealed Fate of Captured Soldiers, Highlighted Achievement

The Zionist media followed up attentively the new footage disclosed by Al-Manar TV Channel which showed Hezbollah Operation Truthful Promise on July 12, 2006, stressing that the Party aims at highlighting its military achievement.
The Israeli analysts concentrated on the fact that the new footage did not reveal the fate of the two captured soldiers, Ehud Goldwasser and Eldad Regev, after the attack, knowing that Hezbollah did not disclose their destiny till releasing them in accordance with the swap deal in 2008.
In 2008, Hezbollah handed the two coffins of Goldwasser and Regev to the International Red Cross which moved both of them to the Israeli enemy that, in turn, released four Lebanese hostages and bodies of 200 Lebanese and Arab prisoners.
The Zionist media considered that the new video reflects Hezbollah pride of its legacy of military fight during 2006 war and highlights the achievement itself on the fifteenth anniversary of the confrontation.
Source: Al-Manar English Website
- 2006 July War Diary: Sayyed Nasrallah’s Resounding Call on First Day
- July War Diary: Occupation Steps up Aggression on 2nd Day, Resistance Expands Rocket Range
Filed under: Lebanon, Nazi Israel | Tagged: July war, Prisoners exchange |
Reblogged this on penelopap.