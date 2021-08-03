Daraa’s Rebels Refuse Settlement And Clashes Continue With Support From Greater Idlib

Posted on by martyrashrakat

03.08.2021

South Front

Daraa has been in the spotlight in Syria, leaving both Greater Idlib and the ISIS terrorists in Deir Ezzor in the background.

The situation is in a state of escalation, following several weeks of siege warfare by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and a subsequent settlement agreement.

The settlement agreement was concluded on July 25th and came into effect on July 28th. This attempt at peace, however, failed in its entirety. Instead of the situation subsiding and calm returning to Daraa, clashes took place all around.

Early on July 29, the SAA launched a military operation to enter and secure Daraa al-Balad, the southern part of Daraa city.

In the very first hours of the attacks, SAA troops managed to secure the outskirts of Daraa al-Balad.

The decision to storm the area has yet to be taken. Currently, the army is shelling posts occupied by local gunmen.

The SAA operation went on for one day before reports of another negotiation for a ceasefire began.

Former rebels captured around 30 posts, camps and checkpoints of the SAA in the eastern and western countryside of Daraa.

Syrian authorities and the former rebels reportedly agreed on a temporary ceasefire on July 30. However, clashes kept happening in different parts of Daraa, mainly in the south. More than 40 service members of the SAA were captured on July 29 in response to an army operation in Daraa al-Balad. The former rebels released some of the captives on July 31st, amid reports of yet another agreement nearing.

In an attempt to throw a wrench into any potential resolution, Greater Idlib’s ruler – Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) voiced its support for the former rebels and their “cause”.

Led by HTS, the Idlib factions stepped up their artillery and rocket strikes on government-held areas in response to SAA shelling on the al-Zaway Mountian in southern Idlib and in support of Daraa’s former rebels.

It all led to Syrian authorities giving local leaders in Daraa al-Balad time until August 1 to accept a new reconciliation agreement.

Under the agreement, 132 local gunmen will be expelled to opposition-held areas in northern Syria.

Tight security measures would also be implemented in Daraa al-Balad.

Instead of an end to hostilities, the Greater Idlib factions renewed their attacks on August 1st in support of the Daraa rebels, and little was achieved.

August 2nd saw a meeting between officers of the Russian military police, the Syrian Minister of Defense and representatives of the former rebels that took place in the stadium in the center of Daraa.

On the same day, the rebels central committee in Daraa rejected the demands of the SAA to hand over their weapons and allow Syrian troops to enter the military checkpoints in Daraa al-Balad.

Clashes are continuing all around Daraa, and especially in the south of the city, it appears that no form of resolution is anywhere near.

