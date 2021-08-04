Endorsed by Imam Khamenei, Raisi Becomes Iran’s 8th President

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi is now officially the 8th president of the Islamic Republic of Iran after his mandate was endorsed by Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei at a ceremony in Tehran, weeks after the ex-Judiciary chief won the country’s 13th presidential election by a landslide.

During the inauguration ceremony, the Iranian President-elect asserted the importance of religion in the various aspects of life, saying, “Let the world learn the religion can rule in the modern life”.

Raisi shed light on the achievements of the Islamic Republic and said, “In the past 40 years, Iran has achieved development and power”.

He further added, “Iranians have scored a new epic by making enemies despair”.

“The Iranian elections were held despite all circumstances and problems”, Raisi explained and added that “the people’s epic has had clear messages, atop of which is transformation, change, justice, fighting poverty and discrimination”.

He went on to say, “The people’s message was to change the economic situation and the inflation that exceeded 44%, in parallel with the growth of the monetary mass and the increase in the government’s debts”.

Elsewhere in his inaugural speech, the former Judiciary chief slammed Iran’s enemies for the economic situation Iran has been facing, “We are suffering from hard economic circumstances because of the enemies, this situation should change and we will work to lift the unjust sanctions”.

“The people want a transformation and a change”, Raisi said, adding, “The government’s program is based on this idea and we are confident that we will solve all our problems and that we are able to do this”.

At the end of his speech, Raisi asserted that the new Iranian administration has “lots of things to do” and that it has pin-pointed a number of problems that “we will solve immediately”.

“I am the servant of the people”, the president-elect concluded.

Imam Khamenei’s decree, endorsing the presidential mandate of Raeisi, was read out at the event by head of the leader’s office.

By Staff, Khamenei.ir

The following is the full text of the decree endorsing the Presidency of Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi, issued on August 3, 2021 by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

In the endorsement decree, Imam Khamenei emphasized, “Today, our dear country is thirsty for a competent, jihadi, intelligent, courageous management that can organize and bring the manifest and hidden capabilities of the nation into the field for constructive work and endeavor”.

In the Name of God, the Beneficent, the Merciful All praise is due to Allah, the Lord of the Worlds, and peace and greetings be upon Muhammad, and upon his pure Household, particularly the remnant of Allah on earth. I thank God, the Omniscient and Omnipotent, Who has helped Iran once more with His grace and benevolence, to be honored in its political, social test of the presidential elections. Our esteemed nation displayed the authority of its vote over the affairs of the country with its significant, honorable presence in complex, difficult circumstances. By electing a popular, distinguished personage from among the descendants of the Prophet and a scholar who is adorned with great piety and wisdom and who has a brilliant managerial performance sheet, the people of Iran have shown their firm determination to tread the enlightened path of the Revolution, which is the path of justice, progress, freedom and dignity. Today, our dear country is thirsty for valuable service and is ready to make a leap in all areas. The country needs competent, jihadi, intelligent, courageous management that can organize the manifest and hidden capabilities of the nation – in particular those of the youth, which are much greater in scope than the problems. A management is needed that can bring these capabilities into the field for constructive work and endeavor, eliminate the obstacles in the way of production, seriously pursue policies for strengthening the national currency and which can empower the middle and lower classes of society that are shouldering the burden of economic problems. Such a manager can smooth the path for the worldly and spiritual ascendance of the Iranian nation and accelerate the movement of the country toward the status that it deserves. While thanking our dear people and in accordance with their choice, I endorse the victory of the knowledgeable, untiring, experienced, popular scholar, Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi, and I appoint him as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. I ask God, the Exalted, to bestow success and honor on him and his colleagues. I wish to remind everyone that the opinion of the nation and my endorsement will be with him as long as the President continues to travel the straight path of Islam and the Revolution. With God’s grace, this is the way it will be, God willing. Greetings upon God’s righteous servants Sayyed Ali Khamenei August 3, 2021

