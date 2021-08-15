Mandating Tyranny

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Stephen Lendman

Source

The rule of law in the US/West no longer exists.

It was abolished unannounced, unreported by establishment media press agents for diabolical interests.

Brave new world dystopia is unfolding in plain sight — wrapped in the American and other Western flags.

Tyranny is scheduled to arrive after alpha, beta, gamma, delta, lambda and other flu/covid scariants.

US/Western barbarians at the gates already instituted police state-enforced totalitarian rule — their societies unsafe and unfit to live in.

Once tyranny arrives full-blown, what little remains of free and open societies in the West no longer will exist.

Practically gone already, their elimination was planned long ago, dystopian tyranny in the wings to replace them.

Will deadly flu/covid jabs be mandated ahead with depopulation of unwanted billions of people in mind worldwide?

Will passports be required to access public places?

Will mass-jabbing refuseniks — wanting their health protected, not destroyed — be ostracized from society?

Will they be criminalized, perhaps isolated in internment camps?

Will truth-telling journalists and others be targeted for elimination?

According to MedPage Today, truth-telling doctors about all-things flu/covid — especially about health-destroying jabs — may be delicensed by state medical boards.

They may be charged with the crime of practicing medicine to protect health and heal by doing no harm as mandated by the Nuremberg Code, other international law, the US Constitution under its Supremacy Clause and Hippocratic Oath.

According to the US Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB):

Truth-telling physicians on this most cutting-edge issue of our time — accused of “willfully generat(ing) and spread(ing) (what’s falsely called) misinformation or disinformation (on toxic flu/covid jabs) — are risking disciplinary action by state medical boards…”

It may “includ(e) suspension or revocation of their medical license.”

“Due to their specialized knowledge and training, licensed physicians possess a high degree of public trust and therefore have a powerful platform in society, whether they recognize it or not.”

“They also have an ethical and professional responsibility to practice medicine in the best interests of their patients and must share information that is factual, scientifically grounded and consensus driven for the betterment of public health.”

“Spreading (truth and full disclosure on health destroying flu/covid jabs, falsely called) inaccurate information contradicts that responsibility (sic), threatens to further erode public trust in the medical profession (sic), and puts all patients at risk (sic).”

FSMB CEO Humayun Chaudhry threatened physicians, saying they “and other licensees (better) get the message.”

Instead of explaining that all flu/covid scariants are largely the same — not a dime’s worth of difference of concern among them — he falsely claimed that “we may have a situation in hand where (jabs to be shunned aren’t) even effective.”

Designed to irreversibly destroy health, not protect it, Chaudhry ignored what’s most important about them.

He lied claiming that experimental, inadequately tested, rushed to market toxic jabs “are a key piece in preventing” flu/covid (sic), adding:

“When the state boards get a complaint, they will investigate and if they determine there’s grounds for taking action, they will” — including reprimands of physicians, suspending or revoking their license to practice medicine, for doing the right things.

Is that where things are heading?

Will doctors who prioritize health protection and healing be denied the right to treat patients?

Will Pharma-supporting medical professionals alone remained licensed?

Today’s brave new world dystopia exceeds the worst of what Orwell and Huxley imagined.

With the mother of all scams — elevated to the law of the land in the US/West and elsewhere — disappear free, safe and open societies altogether?

What was inconceivable pre-2020 is today’s reality — a nightmare with no awakening to end.

The only solution is popular revolution. Without it we’re doomed.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: America, Corona virus | Tagged: Corona Virus and Civil Liberties |