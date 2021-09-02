Protests across Bahrain against Normalization

Posted on by indigoblue76

September 3, 2021

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen

Protests broke out across Bahrain rejecting normalization with “Israel” and denouncing the appointment of the Bahraini Ambassador to the occupation entity.

Protesters hold signs in support of the Palestinian cause

Protests took place in various regions across Bahrain, rejecting normalization with “Israel” and denouncing the appointment of the Bahraini Ambassador to the occupation entity.

The demonstration in the Abu Saiba area, which chanted “together we stand against normalization,” witnessed protesters burning the Israeli flag and affirming their solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Similar protests were witnessed in the regions of Al Markh, Sanabis, and Samaheej.

🎥 تحت شعار معًا نقاوم التطبيع..

احتجاجات في مختلفة مناطق #البحرين، مظاهرات رافضة للتطبيع مع #الكيان_الصهيوني وتنديداً بتعيين السفير الخليفي لدى الكيان الصهيوني الذي وصل إلى #فلسطين_المحتلة الاول من أمس لمباشرة مهامه رسميًا. pic.twitter.com/fhs7X6u0zE — البحرين اليوم (@bahrainAlyoum) September 2, 2021

