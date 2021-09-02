Protests across Bahrain against Normalization

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen

Protests broke out across Bahrain rejecting normalization with “Israel” and denouncing the appointment of the Bahraini Ambassador to the occupation entity.

Protests took place in various regions across Bahrain, rejecting normalization with “Israel” and denouncing the appointment of the Bahraini Ambassador to the occupation entity.

The demonstration in the Abu Saiba area, which chanted “together we stand against normalization,” witnessed protesters burning the Israeli flag and affirming their solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Similar protests were witnessed in the regions of Al Markh, Sanabis, and Samaheej.

