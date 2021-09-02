Protests across Bahrain against Normalization

September 3, 2021
Source: Al Mayadeen
By Al Mayadeen
Protests broke out across Bahrain rejecting normalization with “Israel” and denouncing the appointment of the Bahraini Ambassador to the occupation entity.
The demonstration in the Abu Saiba area, which chanted “together we stand against normalization,” witnessed protesters burning the Israeli flag and affirming their solidarity with the Palestinian people.
Similar protests were witnessed in the regions of Al Markh, Sanabis, and Samaheej.
