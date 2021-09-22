US Combat Units to Withdraw from Ain Al-Assad & Harir Bases in Anbar and Erbil: Iraqi Military Command

Posted on September 22, 2021 by uprootedpalestinians

September 21, 2021

manar-01165340016322259843

Spokesman of the Joint Operations Command in Iraq, Tahsin Al-Khafaji, confirmed on Tuesday that three US combat units will have withdrawn from Ain Al-Assad and Harir bases in Anbar and Erbil by the end of this month, adding that Iraq is no longer in need of the foreign military presence.

Al-Khafaji said that the “strategic dialogue between the two sides” led to an agreement on the gradual withdrawal, adding the remaining troops will carry out training missions.

The rest of the US military units will have withdrawn from Iraq by the end of this year, according to Al-Khafaji.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Filed under: American Hegemony, IRAQ, USA, War on Iraq | Tagged: , , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: