Tahnoon Bin Zayed Visits Tehran: Iran Is a Strong Regional Country, Boosting Ties with It UAE’s Priority

December 6, 2021

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani received United Arab Emirates’ National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed in which the two men discussed issues of mutual interest.

The trip comes at Shamkhani’s official invitation, in which bin Zayed is to hold talks with high-level Iranian officials.

Reinforcing bilateral ties and reviewing the latest regional developments are on the agenda of Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed trip to Iran.

His visit came as former Emirati minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash has stated that the UAE “has taken steps to de-escalate tensions [with Iran] as we have no interest in a confrontation.”

During the meeting, Shamkhani stressed that the sustainable security and stability couldn’t be achieved without cooperation between regional countries.

“The Emirati delegation’s visit opens a new page of bilateral ties and paves the way to boosting and developing bilateral relations on every level,” Shamkhani noted, adding that dialogue and understanding are required to replace military approaches for solving disputes.

The Iranian official added that cooperation between regional countries can provide their peoples with development, and cordial relations, trade, and investment are atop of Iran’s foreign policy.

Tahnoon, for his part, said during the meeting that Iran is a big and strong country in the region and enjoys a unique position and a geopolitical important as it is the point that links the world’s East and West.

He then underscored that developing and boosting ties with Iran is the UAE’s priority, stressing on the necessity to form specialized groups to collect accurate details in different fields of bilateral economic cooperation.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi assured the United Arab Emirates that the Islamic Republic will keep supporting the security of the Persian Gulf countries.

“The security of regional countries is interconnected, and Iran supports the security of the Persian Gulf littoral states,” Raisi said in a meeting with the United Arab Emirates’ National Security Adviser, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, held in Tehran on Monday.

Iran’s definite policy is to back the Muslim people in the region, he stated, adding, “The Zionists are pursuing their evil objectives in the region, and wherever they can gain a foothold, they turn it into a tool for expansionism and sowing seditions. Therefore, regional countries must be vigilant.”

Pointing to the history of friendly ties between Iran and the UAE, Raisi said, “Good relations with regional countries is a priority in the new (Iranian) administration’s foreign policy. So we welcome the development of ties with the UAE.”

The relations between Tehran and Abu Dhabi must not be influenced by the outsiders, the president stressed, warning, “The policy of the enemies of regional countries is to create fear among the neighbors, but such plot will be thwarted through discernment and mutual understanding.”

For his part, the Emirati official said the UAE and Iran are the sons of a same region with a common fate, which is why the expansion of relations with Iran is on the agenda of his country.

He also touched on the extensive negotiations with Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani, saying such meetings would be a milestone in the bilateral relations and boost security.

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan also voiced the UAE’s readiness to promote cooperation with Iran, invited the Iranian president to visit Abu Dhabi, and expressed hope that the presidential visit would open a new chapter in the relations between the two neighbors.

Source: Iranian media

