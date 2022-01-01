Popular marches in Iraq on 2nd anniversary of Soleimani and Muhandis martyrdom

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Dec 1 2022

Source: Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen Net

As the second anniversary of the martyrdom of the two commanders Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis draws near, popular marches were organized in Baghdad demanding the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq.

From today’s marches in Baghdad

Iraq’s capital of Baghdad witnessed on Saturday popular marches as the anniversary of the martyrdom of commanders Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis draws near.

Al Mayadeen’s correspondent reported that the head of the chairman of the Popular Mobilization Forces, Faleh al-Fayyad, the leader of the Fath coalition Hadi al-Amiri, and a number of different resistance factions and Iraqi dignitaries took part in the marches.

Al-Fayyad said during a speech that the withdrawal of US and foreign forces is a guarantee so that Iraq can lead a dignified life. He asked the Iraqi government to perform its duties by executing the withdrawal so that Iraq would be emptied of foreign forces, stressing that foreign presence will not be good for Iraqis, especially with regards to peaceful coexistence.

Al-Amiri: This school of resistance and steadfastness must take root

The speech of the head of the Al-Fateh Alliance Hadi Al-Amiri on the anniversary of the Baghdad airport incident

For his part, the head of the Fath coalition Hadi al-Amiri said that martyrs Soleimani and Al-Muhandis led the march of liberating Iraqi from ISIS, adding that the school of resistance and steadfastness must be allowed to take root, and Iraq should not stray from this path.

Al-Amiri noted that the price of this blood will be the withdrawal of occupying forces from Iraq, and nothing less than their complete withdrawal will be accepted.

The head of Iraq’s Iraqi Scholars union, Sheikh Khaled al-Mulla, said that Iraqis were victorious against ISIS thanks to the fatwa of Ayatollah Ali Sistani, the sacrifices of the martyrs, and the help of Iran.

Khazali: The blood of the two martyrs created a great nation in Iraq

The Secretary-General of Asaib Ahl Al-Haq, Qais Khazali, said that the blood of the two martyrs produced a great nation in Iraq, from its north to its south, adding that revenge for their blood would happen by forcing out US forces from the region.

Khazali also addressed the US saying that they should have well understood the lessons delivered by the heroes of Iraq’s resistance, highlighting that if they are in need of more lessons, then the resistance and the PMF are ready to give them.

The resistance and the PMF, he said, addressing the US “will force you out in humiliation just as they did in 2012.”

Related Videos

Mass rallies in Baghdad on the anniversary of the martyrdom of Soleimani and Al-Muhandis

Iranian military leaders stress revenge for the blood of martyr Soleimani

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Iran, IRAQ, War on Iraq | Tagged: Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, Iraqi resistance, PMU, Qassem Suleimani, Suleimani's Assassination, US Withdrawal from Iraq |