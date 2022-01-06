What’s causing the inflation crisis? Economist Michael Hudson explains

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

January 05, 2022

Benjamin Norton from Moderate Rebels interviews Dr. Michael Hudson. The interview is more wide-ranging than the title suggests but, with razor-sharp intellect, Dr. Hudson breaks open the reason for today’s inflationary cycles. Dr. Hudson again looks at the roots of de-dollarization, the new financial system, China’s purported slow-down, and common prosperity policy being implemented now.

Filed under: American Empire, China | Tagged: Corporate Media, COVID-19 pandemic, de-dollarization, Fed, Inflation, Obama, Wall Street |