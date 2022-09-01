Two Palestinians martyred by IOF gunfire in Al-Bireh, Nablus

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

September 1, 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

The Israeli occupation forces storm the Balata and Qalandia refugee camps and kill two Palestinian youths.

Israeli occupation forces storm the town of Al-Bireh (Archive)

Two Palestinian youths were martyred at dawn, Thursday, when the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) stormed the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus, and the city of Al-Bireh in the occupied West Bank.

Video | Media coverage: "Palestinian resistance fighters shower Israeli occupation's military vehicles with gunfire as they pull out of Balata refugee camp in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.” pic.twitter.com/GDPjLRiQL3 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) September 1, 2022

According to local media, the first martyr was identified as Samer Khaled from the Balata refugee camp.

#Breaking | Media coverage: "Palestinian youth Samer Mahmoud Khaled succumbed today to injuries he sustained by the Israeli occupation gunfire during an Israeli military raid of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus." pic.twitter.com/V7VSywF92n — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) September 1, 2022

Simultaneously, the IOF stormed the Um Al-Sharayet neighborhood in Al-Bireh, followed by violent confrontations, and shot dead the Palestinian youth Yazan Afana from the Qalandia refugee camp.

#Breaking | Media coverage: "Israeli occupation forces shot dead the Palestinian youth Yazan Afana during an Israeli military raid of Al-Bireh city in the middle of the occupied West Bank." pic.twitter.com/WqFoOeURBQ — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) September 1, 2022

A few days ago, 11 Palestinians were wounded by IOF fire after storming the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin.

