Two Palestinians martyred by IOF gunfire in Al-Bireh, Nablus

Posted on September 1, 2022 by uprootedpalestinians

September 1, 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English 

The Israeli occupation forces storm the Balata and Qalandia refugee camps and kill two Palestinian youths.

Israeli occupation forces storm the town of Al-Bireh (Archive)

    Two Palestinian youths were martyred at dawn, Thursday, when the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) stormed the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus, and the city of Al-Bireh in the occupied West Bank.

    According to local media, the first martyr was identified as Samer Khaled from the Balata refugee camp.

    Simultaneously, the IOF stormed the Um Al-Sharayet neighborhood in Al-Bireh, followed by violent confrontations, and shot dead the Palestinian youth Yazan Afana from the Qalandia refugee camp.

    A few days ago, 11 Palestinians were wounded by IOF fire after storming the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin.

    Related Stories

    Two Palestinians Martyred By ‘Israeli’ Fire in Separate West Bank Raids

    Palestine: Three martyrs in 24 hours, including liberated prisoner

    Nablus rises up to face occupation: One martyr, dozens wounded

    Palestine health ministry: 24 Martyr, 203 injured from Israeli strikes

      Filed under: Palestine, "Israel", Palestinians, Israeli Crimes | Tagged: , , , |

      « »

      One Response

      Leave a Reply

      Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

      Gravatar
      WordPress.com Logo

      You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

      Twitter picture

      You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

      Facebook photo

      You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

      Cancel

      Connecting to %s

      This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

      %d bloggers like this: