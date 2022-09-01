Two Palestinians martyred by IOF gunfire in Al-Bireh, Nablus

September 1, 2022
By Al Mayadeen English
The Israeli occupation forces storm the Balata and Qalandia refugee camps and kill two Palestinian youths.
Two Palestinian youths were martyred at dawn, Thursday, when the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) stormed the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus, and the city of Al-Bireh in the occupied West Bank.
According to local media, the first martyr was identified as Samer Khaled from the Balata refugee camp.
Simultaneously, the IOF stormed the Um Al-Sharayet neighborhood in Al-Bireh, followed by violent confrontations, and shot dead the Palestinian youth Yazan Afana from the Qalandia refugee camp.
A few days ago, 11 Palestinians were wounded by IOF fire after storming the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin.
Related Stories
Two Palestinians Martyred By ‘Israeli’ Fire in Separate West Bank Raids
Palestine: Three martyrs in 24 hours, including liberated prisoner
Nablus rises up to face occupation: One martyr, dozens wounded
Palestine health ministry: 24 Martyr, 203 injured from Israeli strikes
Filed under: Palestine, "Israel", Palestinians, Israeli Crimes | Tagged: Occupied W Bank, The Zio-temporary entity, IOF, Nablus |
Reblogged this on penelopap.