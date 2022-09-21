‘Israel’ Surrenders to Hezbollah: Zionist Media

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

September 20, 2022

The various Zionist media outlets and political analysts mocked the statement of the Israeli government which announced that gas extraction from Karish field will start regardless of the indirect agreement with Lebanon on the maritime border demarcation.

The Israeli circles confirmed that Hezbollah managed to impose its formulas on the Zionist side regarding the maritime dispute, adding that Sayyed Nasrallah’s threats are the main factor taken into consideration by the decision makers in Tel Aviv.

The Arab affairs expert Zvi Yehezkeli said that the postponement of the gas extraction from Karish is not technical, as announced, adding that Nasrallah’s threats affect ‘Israel’.

The Israeli security institution is concerned about facing more of Hezbollah provocative acts, such as flying drones over Karish rig, according to the Zionist military expert, Roi Sharon.

According to media reports, the Lebanese Deputy House Speaker Elias Abou Saab met with the US energy envoy, Amos Hochstein, in the margins of the UN General assembly in New York.

Meanwhile, the Zionist media concentrated on the scene of the direct confrontation between Al-Manar reporter Ali Shoeib and the Zionist soldiers on Lebanon’s southern borders, considering that this comes in the context of the upcoming war between the two sides.

