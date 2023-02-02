Miseducated (Andrei Martyanov)

Posted on by fada1

February 01, 2023

Please visit Andrei’s website: https://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/ and support him here: https://www.patreon.com/bePatron?u=60459185

Colonel Macgregor and Judge Napolitano: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cmIKB… Please subscribe and support me on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/martyanov Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/smoothiex12 Music by Anton Ovcharenko. My blog: https://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: American Elite, NATO Alliance, Russia, UK, Ukraine | Tagged: Andrei Martyanov, Bakhmut/Artemovsk, Douglas Macgregor, Pentagon |