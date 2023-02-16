Deputy PM Safadi Meets President Assad, Conveys Jordan’s Support to Syria

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

February 15, 2023

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad received Wednesday, Ayman Safadi, Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.

Al-Safadi conveyed to President al-Assad greetings and condolences of His Majesty King Abdullah II, stressing that the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, leadership and people, stand in solidarity with the Syrian people for what they have suffered as a result of the earthquake, “and will continue, under recommendations of the King, to provide everything possible to help Syria to overcome this ordeal and support the Syrian government’s efforts to provide relief to those affected.”

Al-Safadi considered that the world’s states should deal with this catastrophe in accordance with humanitarian principles, so that the required aid and relief materials are delivered to all the areas affected by the quake without discrimination or politicizing the humanitarian situation experienced by the Syrians.

President al-Assad, voiced Syria’s appreciation for the official and popular stance of brotherly Jordan, noting that the Syrians welcome and act positively with any good stance towards them, particularly from the Arab brothers.

President al-Assad underscored the importance of bilateral cooperation between Syria and Jordan, adding “owing to the geographical and popular extension between the two countries, the two peoples live with similar challenges and circumstances at many levels, and at the same time this provides opportunities for joint action in many domains that benefit the two brotherly peoples”.

Source: SANA

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Bashar Al-Assad, Jordan, Syria | Tagged: Breaking the siege on Syria, King Abdullah II, US’ Caesar Sanctions Act on Syrian |