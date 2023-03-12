Using 3D analysis, WashPo recreates moment IOF executed civilians

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

11 Mar 2023

Source: Washington Post

By Al Mayadeen English

The Washington Post recreates a 3D reconstruction of the massacre in Nablus.

A reconstructed 3D image of the attack on civilians in Nablus (The Washington Post)

A 3D analysis published by the Washington Post on Friday revealed how the IOF carried out the massacre in the Old City in Nablus on February 22 which resulted in the death of 11 Palestinians.

A 16-year-old child was among the martyred.

16-year-old Mohammed Shabaan left, and 65-year-old Abdelaziz Ashqar were killed as an Israeli armored vehicle fired at least 14 shots into a group of civilians gathered in a staircase outside of a clinic (Courtesy of the Shaaban and Ashqar families)

The analysis shows how the IOF fired at least 14 times from inside an armored vehicle as it was moving, then made a sudden stop next to a wall behind which civilians had gathered to shelter themselves.

The IOF fired about 14 shots and continued to fire even though the civilians were clearly visible from the vehicle’s window.

WP spoke with two witnesses to the shooting and obtained previously unpublished videos of the incident from a bystander and the IOF.

A WP reporter managed to collect visual evidence at the scene and reconstruct it using 3D modeling software, and reporters also reviewed more than 30 videos filmed in Nablus that day.

WATCH: An Israeli military armored vehicle wreaks havoc inside the vegetable market during a surprise raid on the city of Nablus, north of the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/8OQlqs0REQ — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 22, 2023

At least 11 Palestinians were martyred and 100, including several in critical condition, have been injured in confrontations that erupted between Palestinian Resistance fighters and Israeli occupation forces after the latter stormed the northern occupied West Bank city of Nablus on February 22.

Among the martyrs are one child and two elderly Palestinians. The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the martyrs as 72-year-old Adnan Sabaa Baara, 61-year-old Abd Al-Hadi Abd Al-Aziz Ashqar, Muhammad Khaled Anbousi, 25, Tamer Nimer Ahmed Minawi, 33, Musab Munir Muhammad Awais, 26, Hussam Bassam Islim, 24, Muhammad Abdel-Fattah Abdel-Ghani, 23, Walid Riyad Hussein Dakhil, 23, Muhammad Shaaban, 16, and Jassir Jamil Qan’ir, 23.

Israeli occupation forces, in huge numbers, stormed the outskirts of the Old City in Nablus and surrounded a house amid heavy gunfire. During the confrontations, Israeli occupation forces fired live bullets and stun and gas grenades.

The occupation brought in large military reinforcements from the Hawara military checkpoint. Palestinians circulated footage of occupation vehicles storming the eastern market, while many residents were inside the place.

The occupation forces fired an anti-tank missile at the besieged house causing a violent explosion and columns of smoke rose from the place.

In a shocking scene, that's how Israeli occupation forces murdered two #Palestinians in cold blood.#Nablus pic.twitter.com/93nU75G73N — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) February 22, 2023

Palestinian residents also tried to obstruct the occupation forces’ storming of the City and confronted them with stones and empty bottles. In turn, the Israeli occupation forces fired live bullets and tear gas canisters between residential neighborhoods.

