Ahead of Ramadan: Over 20,000 Leaflets Distributed to Urge Boycott of Israeli Dates in UK

March 17, 2023

Over 20,000 leaflets were distributed at mosques across the UK to call on Muslims to boycott Israeli dates. (Photo: FoA, Supplied)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On the last Friday before Ramadan, over 20,000 leaflets were distributed at mosques across the UK, in an effort to urge Muslims to boycott Israeli dates during the holy month of Ramadan.

This is part of the Check the Label Campaign, promoted by the UK-based Friends of Al-Aqsa organization.

“Running since the early 2010s, #CheckTheLabel has had an unprecedented impact on the British public’s understanding of the connection between the products they buy and Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine,” FoA said in a statement, adding that:

“Many individuals have become ethical consumers who avoid buying Israeli produce as a result of this campaign.”

“This Ramadan, it’s more important than ever that we boycott Israel,” said Shamiul Joarder, Head of Public Affairs at FOA.

“By checking the label and avoiding Israeli dates, we can send a clear message: we won’t give our money to an apartheid state that breaks international law and kills Palestinian children”.

Israel has killed at least 88 Palestinians since the beginning of the year, including 16 children, in the occupied West Bank.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

