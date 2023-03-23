Zoom-in Video: Hezbollah Not Giving ‘Israel’ Breathing Space on Lebanon’s Border

Posted on by martyrashrakat

March 22, 2023

The Islamic Resistance Military Media Department posted a zoom-in video that shows the evacuation of the Zionist soldiers injured in the landmine blast on Lebanon’s border.

Three Israeli soldiers were injured on Tuesday in a landmine explosion off the Lebanese town of Aita Al-Shaab, according to Al-Manar reporter.

The high-quality video displays all the Israeli operations of evacuating the injured soldiers and their screams with the arbitrary movement of the enemy’s vehicles.

The Zionist enemy has been accustomed to Hezbollah media messages which carry strategic implications pertaining the conflict between the two sides.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

