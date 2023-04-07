Resistance Confronts Israeli Tripartite Aggression in Al-Quds, Gaza, Lebanon

The Israeli occupation goes ahead with its aggression in Palestine’s Gaza and Al-Quds, with Lebanon coming on the scene on Friday as Israeli warplanes launch several strikes on the country’s south.
Al-Manar correspondent Samer Hajj Ali said three Israeli strikes targeted at dawn on Thursday open areas in Qlayle, Ras Al-Ein and region surrounding Rashidiyya refugee camp.
For its part, the Israeli occupation military confirmed the strikes, claiming they targeted “infrastructure” of Hamas resistance movement in Lebanon.
Israeli army will not allow Hamas “to operate from Lebanon and considers the state of Lebanon responsible for all fire from its territory,” the occupation military said in a statement.
Al-Manar reporter Ali Shoeib posted a photo showing damage caused by the strikes on an open area in Qlayle valley and the vicinity of Rashidiyya camp.
Following the strike, Hamas issued a statement, stressing that the Israeli occupation bears full responsibility for the attack on Rashidiyya camp.
It stressed that the attack represents the true image of the Israeli occupation’s criminality.
Al-Aqsa
Meanwhile in Al-Quds (Jerusalem), thousands of Palestinian worshipers defied Israeli attacks and repressive measures and performed Al-Fajr (dawn) prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.
Following the prayers, Palestinians took to courtyards of the holy compound and held a protest, voicing support to the resistance and chanting anti-Israel slogans.
Earlier, Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad Palestinian resistance movement, warned the Israeli enemy that Al-Aqsa Mosque is a red line.
In a video, Al-Quds Brigades fighters were shown preparing rockets to fire at the occupied territories in a clear warning to the Israeli occupation.
The video was concluded with a statement in Arabic and Hebrew: “Al-Aqsa is a red line.”
Meanwhile, Al-Quds Brigades spokesman Abu Hamza that the resistance is proceeding its retaliation in support of Al-Quds (Jerusalem) and Al-Aqsa Mosque.
On his Telegram account, Abu Hamza said: “Our Jihad is going ahead.”
Gaza Strikes
On the other hand, Gaza was subjected to aerial attacks that targeted several areas across the coastal enclave, with the Paslestinian resistance retaliating with firing rockets at the settlements bordering Gaza.
Palestinian media reported several strikes across Gaza, as the occupation military claimed targeting sites belonging to Hamas.
The resistance, meanwhile, fired several barrages of rockets at Israeli settlements bordering Gaza, with Israeli media reporting that at least 40 missiles were launched.
Source: Palestinian adn Israeli media (translated and edited by Al-Manr English Website)
