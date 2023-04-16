Worldwide Observance of Al-Quds Day (Videographic)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

April 15, 2023

Al-Quds Day Worldwide

Areej Fatima Al-Husseini

Thousands of free people participated in commemorative marches in several Arab and Islamic countries to show their solidarity for the Palestinian people who are being persecuted by Israeli entity and Zionism. In a show of unity, they marched through the streets waving Palestinian flags and cheering on the resistance factions.

Al Manar English Website has produced a brief videographic depicting the most impressive rallies on Al-Quds Day.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: al-Quds International Day, Palestinian Resistance, The Zio-temporary entity |