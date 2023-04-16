Worldwide Observance of Al-Quds Day (Videographic)

Thousands of free people participated in commemorative marches in several Arab and Islamic countries to show their solidarity for the Palestinian people who are being persecuted by Israeli entity and Zionism. In a show of unity, they marched through the streets waving Palestinian flags and cheering on the resistance factions.
Al Manar English Website has produced a brief videographic depicting the most impressive rallies on Al-Quds Day.
Source: Al-Manar English Website
- Palestinian Resistance Obliges ‘Israel’ to Ban Settler Incursions at Al-Aqsa Mosque
- How Did Muslims Observe the Second Night of Al-Qadr in Holy Shrines?What Happened in Tel Aviv?
- Al-Aqsa Provocations Proceed as Resistance Heroically Confronts Israeli Raids in West Bank
- Axis of Resistance Releases Short Video: We Are At Swords’ Points (Video)
- The Palestinian Resistance Are A Refugee Resistance, This Is Purposely Ignored
- Palestine’s liberation is approaching
Filed under: "Israel", Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: al-Quds International Day, Palestinian Resistance, The Zio-temporary entity |
Reblogged this on penelopap.