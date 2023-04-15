Axis of Resistance Releases Short Video: We Are At Swords’ Points (Video)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

April 14, 2023

On Thursday, April 13, 2023, the Axis of Resistance factions’ military media outlets released a short video titled “We Are At Swords’ Points.”

The video, released on the eve of International Quds Day, simulates resistance factions’ readiness and collaboration. It emphasizes their unity in defending Al Quds (Jerusalem) and Palestine till the prophesied day of the liberation of the occupied Palestinian territory.

Thus, the factions of the Axis of Resistance caution the Israeli occupation force from acting foolishly in opposition to any front.

The Embedded Message

As is customary, the video concludes with a vague message displayed when a soldier pins an image of an unidentified location on a map of occupied Palestine.

It is identified as Matcal Tower which is a 17-story building at Camp Rabin military base in the HaKirya quarter of Tel Aviv, occupied Palestine.

Matcal Tower houses the headquarters of the Israel Ministry of Defense and offices of the IOF General Staff. It was constructed in 2003 and is located near another IOF structure, the Marganit Tower, just across the street from the civilian Azrieli Center.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

