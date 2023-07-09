How Do Muslims across the World Mark Eid Al-Ghadir?

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

July 8, 2023

Eid Al-Ghadir is one of the most significant Shi’a feasts and pleasant occasions observed on Dhul-Hijja 18 (Islamic lunar calendar). On that day, the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) implemented God’s orders and appointed Ali Ibn Abi Talib (PBUH) as his successor (caliph) and the first esteemed Imam after him. This took place in 10 AH during the Prophet Mohammad’s Farewell Hajj in a region called Ghadir Khumm, Saudi Arabia. The occasion has been alluded to in hadiths as “the Greatest Eid of God” and “the Most Honorable Eid”.

Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) Appoints his Caliph

The Prophet (PBUH) assembled people in Ghadir Khumm at the time, raised Ali’s (AS) hand for everyone to see, and asked, “O people! “Do I not have greater guardianship over you than you’ve got over yourself?”

“Yes, O our Prophet!” said the crowd. “God is my guardian, and I am the guardian of the believers; I have guardianship over them more than they have over themselves. So, whoever I am his guardian, Ali will be his guardian,” the Prophet (PBUH) remarked. Then, the Prophet (PBUH) repeated that three times and then said, “O Allah, guard whoever follows him, be an enemy to whoever opposes him, love whoever loves him, hate whoever hates him, support whoever supports him, let down whoever betrays him…” He (PBUH) addressed the crowd, saying, “Those who are present, convey this message to those who are absent.”

Why Ali (AS)?

Undoubtedly, an enlightened and sanctimonious man must continue to fulfill these duties as he leads Muslims after the Prophet Muhammad. The first person to profess Islam and embrace Prophet Mohammad’s (PBUH) message was Imam Ali (AS). He was also revered for his courage, wisdom, humility, and knowledge. Above all, appointing Imam Ali (AS) was God’s will implemented by the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH). In the Holy Quran, countless references are made to Imam Ali (AS) in unequivocal verses reaffirming the legality of his caliphate and overseeing Muslims’ affairs after the Prophet, such as: “Your guardian is only Allah and His Messenger, and those who believe, those who establish prayer and pay the zakat while they are kneeling”, Al-Maeda; 55.

Worldwide Celebrations of Eid-Al Ghadir

On the day of Eid al-Ghadir, the holy shrines of Imams of Ahl-al-Bayt (AS) are adorned with flowers, and thousands of Muslims will gather to celebrate.

Imam Ali Holy Shrine in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq, hosted tens of thousands of jubilant believers on the eve of Eid Al-Ghadir:

On the morning of Eid al-Ghadir, the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (AS) prepared the longest cake, with a length of around 1000 meters.

Muslims in different cities in Yemen have also been celebrating this auspicious occasion for days by holding different ceremonies and gatherings.

On Eid al-Ghadir 2022, Iranians attended a 10 km-long celebration in Tehran where food, beverages, entertaining games were offered for free.

Imam Reza Holy Shrine, in the holy city of Mashhad, Iran, was filled with well-wishers from all over the world.

Tehran hosts 10 km street celebration of Eid al-Ghadir



Follow Press TV on Telegram: https://t.co/0EMmcJs6DL pic.twitter.com/XwIWHhdkG8 — PressTV Extra (@PresstvExtra) July 7, 2023

In light of the importance of feeding on Ghadir Day and Lebanon’s stifling economic crisis, people took advantage of the occasion to collect donations and offer rations of food to needy individuals in various Lebanese regions.

التجهيز مستمر للنشاط الكبير في الضاحية الجنوبية يوم غد بمناسبة عيد الغدير.. #وتعاونوا pic.twitter.com/s5kUa0u6Ok — حملة وتعاونوا 🇱🇧 (@wataawanou1) July 6, 2023

Eid Al-Ghadir in the Eyes of Imam Khamenei

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei underlined the importance of Al-Ghadir day, citing the Islamic Hadith which contributes to this notion.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

