Posted on by martyrashrakat

July 12, 2023

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” War Minister Yoav Gallant warned Tuesday night that calls by the entity’s military reservists to refuse to show up for duty over the government’s plans to overhaul the “judiciary” were “a reward for our enemy.”

“The strength of the ‘Israeli’ army rested then and rests today on the unity of its ranks… from the tank loader to the signal operator to the division commander,” Gallant said at an event at the 146th Reserve Armored Division, “Even today, the key to success in our missions lies in the unity of our ranks.”

Gallant further states the “calls that are being heard these days encouraging refusal and halting the volunteering of reservists threaten the unity of the ranks, are dangerous, and are a reward for our enemy.”

“I call on public figures from the right and the left, leave politics out of the army,” he continued.

“Refusal harms the army. Refusal harms the ‘defense’ establishment. Refusal harms ‘Israel’s’ security,” Gallant told the troops at the event. “We must all condemn refusal or calls for refusal, and remember very well that we all have one destiny…”

“We have no other army to rely on and we have to take care to keep it united and leave it out of any dispute,” he added.

The calls to refuse reserve duty spread through the apartheid entity’s military earlier in the year when the overhaul was first proposed and advanced, proliferating even as they were denounced by senior politicians in the opposition and government. Threats again surfaced in recent weeks as the government renewed its legislative push, after pausing it in March following pressure by reservists on Gallant.

In response to Gallant’s Tuesday speech, the anti-overhaul protest group, representing reservists, called on the war minister to halt the so-called “overhaul legislation”.

“You admitted in your own words that the dictatorial legislation is tearing ‘Israel’ apart. If you want to stop the ‘civil’ war, stop the legislation…” the group said in a statement.

For his part, former war minister Benny Gantz also criticized Gallant, saying he has a responsibility as minister to prevent the advancement of the “overhaul legislation”, which is tearing “Israel” apart.

Earlier on Tuesday, a series of letters by military reservists saying they were halting or threatening to halt their volunteer reserve duty were published, hours after the Knesset okayed the first reading of a bill to eliminate courts’ ability to rule on the “reasonableness” of government decisions.

Some 300 reservists in cyberwarfare units said they would no longer “develop capabilities for a criminal regime”; several reserve members of the elite Flotilla 13 Navy unit said they were halting their volunteer service until further notice; and around 120 reservists in the Military Intelligence Directorate’s research department threatened to stop volunteering should the government continue to advance the overhaul plans.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening, some 350 “Israeli” Air Force reservists held a meeting to discuss the potential dangers of the “judicial overhaul” to “Israel”.

A separate meeting of around 500 reservist pilots and navigators was held on Tuesday night, during which they discussed their next steps in protest of the judicial overhaul, Kan reported. The report said the pilots intended to make a joint decision on whether to stop volunteering for service at this stage.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel" | Tagged: “Israeli” Air Force reservists, Benny Gantz, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Israel “judicial reform”, The Zio-temporary entity |