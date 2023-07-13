Sayyed Nasrallah Vows Unyielding Resistance Against Ghajar Occupation and Tent Attacks

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

July 12, 2023

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah during speech on the 17th anniversary of July War

Batoul Wehbe

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, in a resolute declaration, has pledged unwavering rejection to the occupation of the town of Ghajar, vowing that silence will not be an option.

The Hezbollah leader further warned on Wednesday that any aggression targeting the resistance’s tents would provoke swift and decisive action. With determination in his voice, Sayyed Nasrallah asserted the unwavering commitment to defend Lebanese territory and the resistance’s readiness to protect their interests and rejecting any attempts to impose political agendas.

In summation, Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized in his speech the vital role of the resistance in protecting Lebanon by addressing the annexation of Ghajar by the Israeli enemy. He staunchly refuted accusations against the national Shiite duo, highlighting the consequences of attacking their defense weapon. Additionally, he underscored the significance of the upcoming presidential elections in securing resistance, expressing confidence in candidate Suleiman Franjieh.

In a speech commemorating the seventeenth anniversary of the victory in July 2006, His Eminence asserted that the American Greater Middle East project suffered a major setback in Lebanon during the 2006 July aggression, and its ultimate demise was sealed in Palestine, Iraq, Syria, and Iran. He emphasized that the resistance movement’s unwavering determination thwarted the project’s political objectives not only in Lebanon but also across the entire region. “By crushing the resistance and refusing to yield to American and Israeli conditions, the project’s aspirations were effectively quashed,” he said.

Sayyed Nasrallah extended his heartfelt congratulations on the auspicious occasions of Eid al-Adha and Eid al-Ghadir and celebrated the safe return of pilgrims to the Holy House of God. He condemned the despicable act of burning the Qur’an in Sweden, urging all honorable individuals to denounce this crime through lawful means. Additionally, he linked the perpetrator of this heinous act to the Israeli Mossad, unveiling a sinister Zionist agenda aiming to incite conflict between Muslims and Christians worldwide. Stressing the need for vigilance, Sayyed Nasrallah called for cooperation between Muslims and Christians to safeguard religious sanctities and prevent their entanglement in the snares of sedition.

On July War, Sayyed Nasrallah highlighted that “The resistance, under relentless pressure, emerged victorious and forced both American and Israeli forces to acknowledge the failure of their 2006 war against Lebanon.”

This resounding victory, he emphasized, reverberated on multiple levels and established the foundation for a deterrence equation that persists to this day. However, he noted that the erosion of deterrence against the Israeli enemy remains a shared concern within the enemy entity, affecting Lebanon, Gaza, the West Bank, and Jenin.

During the Eid al-Adha festivities, Lebanese villages bustled with people, extending to the southern border region. This prevailing sense of security and safety stems from the confidence instilled by the achieved deterrence force, as affirmed by Sayyed Nasrallah. He further said that much of the anxiety afflicting residents of settlements in northern occupied Palestine can be attributed to the Israeli media’s exaggeration of matters, mistakenly perceiving it as a psychological war against Hezbollah.

Furthermore, Sayyed Nasrallah asserted that the resistance has evolved, advanced, and fortified its deterrence capabilities against the Israeli enemy since the July war until the present. The preservation of Lebanon’s security is contingent upon the strength of the resistance and the tripartite equation of the army, the people, and the resistance.

Jenin Battle

Turning his attention to the Battle of Jenin, Sayyed Nasrallah clarified that the enemy’s objective in the extensive operation was to project an image of victory and deterrence. However, the resilience of the camp’s inhabitants and the bravery of the heroic resistance fighters thwarted these aims, refusing to surrender. Simultaneously, the Palestinian resistance continued with operations during and after the aggression in Jenin, West Bank.

Expressing deep reverence, respect, and appreciation, Sayyed Nasrallah acknowledged the sacrifices of the martyrs, along with the unwavering determination of the people and resistance fighters in Jenin and all West Bank and Gaza cities.

Hezbollah’s S.G. highlighted that the Palestinians in the West Bank harbor a belief not solely in the liberation of their territory but also in the eventual demise of the Israeli entity. “This unwavering belief fosters hope and strengthens the resolve to persist in the resistance,” he asserted.

While acknowledging the inevitable sacrifices and hardships endured in the West Bank, Sayyed Nasrallah deemed it a normal consequence of the ongoing battle against a ruthless and usurping enemy. The lesson, he emphasized, is to never submit or surrender in the face of the enemy. “The achievements of the July war, particularly the alteration of the prevailing Middle East paradigm, have placed the Israeli entity on the precipice of defeat,” he further said.

Situation at Lebanon’s Border

In relation to the situation at the Lebanese southern border, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stated, “Today’s incident on the border is still under investigation, and after that the necessary action will be taken.” “Starting last year, the enemy raised a fence to annex the northern part of the town of Ghajar, which is Lebanese territory with international recognition, and what recently, he finished building the wall and turned it into a tourist area under the silence of the United Nations,” he added.

Regarding the tents set up at the borders, Sayyed Nasrallah addressed the misconception, saying, “Some people say that the enemy annexed Ghajar because of the tents that we set up at the borders, and this is not true.”

He explained that the placement of a tent within Lebanese territory and another within the withdrawal line in the Shebaa Farms asserts Lebanon’s sovereignty, noting that the situation has changed, and the Israeli enemy no longer dares to take direct military action, as they did in the past.

Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized that any attack on the tents in the Shebaa Farms will not go unanswered, and the fighters have been directed to respond to any Israeli aggression. He reiterated the demand for the Israeli enemy to withdraw from the occupied Lebanese points along the land borders.

Turning to the issue of Ghajar, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that the Lebanese stance must be resolute. He insisted that the homes and land in Ghajar belong to Lebanon and must be unconditionally and unequivocally returned. “The responsibility for reclaiming this occupied land lies with the state, the people, and the resistance. Through their collective cooperation and support, the liberation of Ghajar, as well as the Shebaa Farms and the Kfar Shuba hills, can be achieved,” he emphasized.

Internally

Regarding the internal situation, Sayyed Nasrallah addressed accusations against the national Shiite duo, alleging that they seek compromises or the collapse of the state in order to reconsider the system and constitution. He refuted these claims, citing denials from officials within the Amal movement and Hezbollah, including Speaker Berri himself. He questioned the motives behind creating a tense internal atmosphere and advocating for regime change, federalism, and division.

Sayyed Nasrallah assured the Lebanese people of all sects that the national duo does not seek to exploit their surplus power or impose political opinions. He emphasized that such actions have never been undertaken in the past nor will they be in the future. The resistance’s weapon serves to protect Lebanon and its people, and attacking it would be a grave service to ‘Israel’. “For whose benefit is the internal atmosphere tense? Who wants to change the regime and speaks of federalism and division?” he wondered.

His eminence emphasized the importance of the president’s role as a cornerstone and a guarantee for the national duo. Referring to the July war, he recalled the division in the country and praised President Emile Lahoud for standing against ministers who advocated for the surrender of the resistance. He highlighted President Lahoud’s significant role as a form of guarantee.

Regarding the presidential elections, Sayyed Nasrallah clarified that for the national duo, the individual is of utmost importance. “Our concern lies in the election of a president who can guarantee the resistance. Minister Suleiman Franjieh enjoys our confidence as a presidential candidate who does not stab the resistance in its back,” he said.

Sayyed Nasrallah underscored that neither federalism nor partition is the solution for Lebanon. The existence and survival of the country rely on the state, its institutions, and Lebanese dialogue. He reiterated commitment to dialogue, expressing readiness to engage without restrictions or conditions. “The weapons of the resistance will not be used to impose any political agenda internally,” he asserted.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Ghajar Hezbollah Israel July War Lebanon tents Nasrallah Sayyed Nasrallah

