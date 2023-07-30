Muslims Worldwide Commemorate Ashura amid Security Concerns

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

July 29, 2023

Mourners in Karbala

Muslims around the world observed Ashura, a day of profound significance, commemorating the death of the Prophet Mohammed’s beloved grandson, Imam Hussein.

While some Shiites marked the day on Friday, Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria held their remembrances on Saturday. In the suburbs of Beirut, a major shutdown took place, and crowds of faithful gathered at the gold-domed shrine in the Iraqi city of Karbala, where Imam Hussein is entombed.

In Yemen, millions poured into the streets, honoring the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain and affirming his legacy by standing strong against contemporary tyrants.

Ashura 2023 in Yemen

However, in Nigeria, during the commemoration of the tenth day of Muharram, loyalists of Al-Bayt (pbuh) faced violence as local police fired upon participants during the Ashura march in Abuja.

Similar attacks were reported in the cities of Kaduna and Zaria, where security forces pursued the marchers, despite the widespread observance of Husseini mourning ceremonies in over 500 cities and villages nationwide.

In Afghanistan, mobile phone services were cut in key cities holding Ashura commemorations, owing to fears of militants targeting Shiites, whom some Sunni extremists consider heretics.

Neighboring Pakistan also remained on high alert, recalling past attacks during similar events.

Ashura marches also took place in memory of Imam Hussein in the state of Uttar Pradesh in India, in the presence of a large crowd of Husseini mourners.

We recall the sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS). His courage and commitment to the ideals of justice and human dignity are noteworthy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 29, 2023

The Russian capital, Moscow, commemorated the tenth of Muharram. Muslims gathered at the Islamic Center in Moscow, and listened to the Husayni mourning, which was followed by latmiyya and a theatrical embodiment of the sorrowful incident.

Across Iran and other countries, nationwide processions witnessed massive participation, paying tribute to the revered Imam. Iranian state television aired images of the solemn commemorations held throughout the Islamic Republic.

In Sydney, Australia, a significant Ashura march was held, drawing crowds of faithful followers.

Despite security concerns and potential threats, the global Muslim community demonstrated unwavering devotion to Imam Hussein’s memory and the profound legacy he left behind.

Sayyid Nasrallah’s messages on Ashura reverberate in “Israel”

