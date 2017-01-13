Posted on by michaellee2009

Tulsi Gabbard Meets Trump on Syria, Submits Bill to Stop US Arming ISIS (VIDEO)

FOX’s Tucker Carlson scored another great interview when he spoke to Hawaii’s congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. Rep. Gabbard said she met with President-elect Trump to discuss the danger of further neocon escalation of the war in Syria. She has also recently introduced a bill in congress aimed at preventing the US from funding terrorist groups like ISIS in the future.

