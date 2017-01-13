Tulsi Gabbard Meets Trump on Syria, Submits Bill to Stop US Arming ISIS

Posted on January 13, 2017 by michaellee2009

Tulsi Gabbard Meets Trump on Syria, Submits Bill to Stop US Arming ISIS (VIDEO)

FOX’s Tucker Carlson scored another great interview when he spoke to Hawaii’s congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. Rep. Gabbard said she met with President-elect Trump to discuss the danger of further neocon escalation of the war in Syria. She has also recently introduced a bill in congress aimed at preventing the US from funding terrorist groups like ISIS in the future. 

Filed under: Al Qaeda, ISIL, Trump, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, War on Syria, Wars for Israel

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: