On Corbyn and Nostalgia

Posted on June 11, 2017 by samivesusu

June 09, 2017  /  Gilad Atzmon

If you want to grasp Corbyn’s success Being in Time is your book…For the working people ‘utopia’ is nostalgia…

“People who were born in the 1960s and before are often nostalgic about the 1960s and 1970s, the promises and beliefs that things were getting better.  Barack Obama’s first election campaign was, in that respect, a nostalgic moment.  It was an instant of delusional liberal democratic reawakening.  The recent surge in popularity of Bernie Sanders in the US and Jeremy Corbyn in Britain, both old-style Leftists, shows the same longing for the ‘political era.’  And, in fact, the incredible presidential victory of Donald Trump may not be much different; it evokes nostalgia of true rebellious freedom as opposed to the post-political tyranny of political correctness.   Sanders, Trump and Corbyn have been reminding many of what the electorate’s hope was all about.” (Being in Time-a Post Political Manifesto, pg. 20)

Being in Time-The Post Political Manifesto can be ordered on Amazon.co.uk  & Amazon.com  and on Gilad’s site  here

Advertisements

Filed under: Being In Time, Gilad Atzmon, Jeremy Corbyn, Labour Party, Left, Obama, Trump, UK, USA |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: