On Corbyn and Nostalgia

Posted on by samivesusu

June 09, 2017 / Gilad Atzmon

If you want to grasp Corbyn’s success Being in Time is your book…For the working people ‘utopia’ is nostalgia…

“People who were born in the 1960s and before are often nostalgic about the 1960s and 1970s, the promises and beliefs that things were getting better. Barack Obama’s first election campaign was, in that respect, a nostalgic moment. It was an instant of delusional liberal democratic reawakening. The recent surge in popularity of Bernie Sanders in the US and Jeremy Corbyn in Britain, both old-style Leftists, shows the same longing for the ‘political era.’ And, in fact, the incredible presidential victory of Donald Trump may not be much different; it evokes nostalgia of true rebellious freedom as opposed to the post-political tyranny of political correctness. Sanders, Trump and Corbyn have been reminding many of what the electorate’s hope was all about.” (Being in Time-a Post Political Manifesto, pg. 20)

Being in Time-The Post Political Manifesto can be ordered on Amazon.co.uk & Amazon.com and on Gilad’s site here.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Being In Time, Gilad Atzmon, Jeremy Corbyn, Labour Party, Left, Obama, Trump, UK, USA |