ROBERT FORD ADMITS SYRPER WAS RIGHT ALL ALONG; TRUMP OUT OF THE LOOP; U.S. IGNORANCE TRUMPS LOGIC IN SYRIA AS AMERICANS PREPARE FOR ANOTHER SWAMP

Ziad Fadel

Robert Ford addressed some Syrian traitors in Berkeley, Michigan, back in July of 2012 after he was booted out of Syria. If you all remember, he was the U.S. “ambassador” to Damascus whose legacy will surely be that he participated in the evolution of the war there by openly fomenting discord in that nation and visiting known enemies of the state, especially in Hama and Homs. He performed these positively unlawful acts under the noses of the Syrian intelligence services who seemed to be taking their orders directly from President Assad. Assad was extremely confident at the time that his country would never go the route of the utterly mislabeled “Arab Spring”. So confident was he that it appeared he was taunting the criminal Ford and his ever-present sidekick, the wino-French ambassador, Eric Chevalier. Dr. Assad did not know at the time that the U.S.had plans for his ouster back as far as 2007 and that the disturbances in the Arab World were merely the setting up of the proper scenario for exactly that outcome.

Ford, described invariably in SyrPer as a common criminal and imbecile, appeared before that group of mostly Muslim Brotherhood supporters and promised them the end of “Assad’s Reign”. He mumbled a few words in mispronounced Arabic and told the cheering crowd that there would no longer be any more “Makhloof, Assad or Shaleesh”.

I was given a heads-up about the speech by a good friend who had ties to the traitors who would be the majority in attendance. I tried to get many of my fellow Syrians to attend with me and my wife but could only secure the accompaniment of John Esq. We entered the den of the rats like some Daniel dipping his toe in a sewer.

When Ford had finished his speech and John Esq.devastated him with a question about how Abraham Lincoln fought his Civil War with the South killing over 800,000 people and Ford reacting with the lamest answer I have ever heard, Ziad left with his wife and shouted over the bellowings of the mostly Sunni crowd: “Our president will still be in office after yours has returned to his cesspool in Chicago.” I was right, except about where Obama would return.

Ford has experienced an epiphany. He was interviewed by the Saudi-owned, London-based rag “Al-Sharq Al-Awsat” and told the interviewer that “Assad has triumphed”. He also stated that Russian FM Sergei Lavrov treated U.S. Secretary of State, John Kerry, like a “child”. He also chided Obama for leaving the Trump regime with “few options” and predicted that Dr. Assad would reunite his country “sooner or later”. He also warned the Kurds about the tragic mistake they were making in trusting the U.S. Ford should be tried as a war criminal for his acts in pushing Syria toward this horrible war.

Robert Ford seen here trying to avoid the stench of Syrian traitors and child molesters who dreamed they could overthrow the Ba’ath Party and Dr. Assad.

But, you know, in penitence there is redemption. As Ford laments his sordid history of murder and mayhem, he can take solace in the fact that he still might finagle a painless death on this earth. He might still cheat the wishes of every loyal Syrian citizen who has had to live with the aftermath of his folly-ridden crusade to bring Syria down in ashes.

And what of Trump? Why, Trump, who appointed his son’s wedding planner to the position of Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, is so far at sea his advisors hold security meetings without him. He has defaulted on every issue and has ceded decision-making to the wolves, weasels and Zio-Nazis who infest his “regime”. And as Saudi Arabia verges on total anarchy, the former vice-heir now the only heir to the throne of the vultures, continues to arrest members of the “royal” family insuring his expeditious descent into the same abyss waiting for Mr. Trump.

