Syrian War Report – June 26, 2017: Israel Supports Militant Advance In Quneitra

South Front

Last weekend, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and allied groups from the so-called Free Syrian Army (FSA) launched a large-scale advance against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the province of Quneitra. The militants had formed an operation room named Jaysh Muhammad for the purpose and said that their aim was to capture al-Baath town and to reach the countryside of Damascus.

On Saturday, the joint militant forces made some gains against the SAA and even claimed that they seized over a half of al-Baath. However, further clashes showed that HTS and their allies were not able to break the government defenses.

Following a fail of the militant advance, the Israeli Air Force conducted airstrikes on government positions in the province claiming that some projectiles landed in the Israeli-occupied part of the Golan Heights. The airstrikes targeted undefined number of artillery pieces and two battle tanks of the SAA.

On Sunday, the Israeli Air Force carried out airstrikes on the SAA in Al-Baath in Quneitra province for the second day in a row under the same pretext. According to the Israeli military, the airstrikes hit artillery positions and an ammunitions truck.

Following the Israeli strikes, militants launched the second large-scale attempt to break government defense lines in al-Baath but failed to achieve any gains.

On Monday, the Israeli media reported that more projectiles landed in the Israeli-held area and that the Israeli Air Force responded with more airstrikes on SAA positions in the province. If confirmed, this was the third time in a row when the Israeli Air Force delivered airstrikes against Syrian government forces in the area.

At the same time, reports appeared HTS and its allies once again launched an attack against the SAA in al-Baath.

Syrian experts describe the Israeli actions as a clear assistance to the terrorist group fighting the legitimate Syrian government in the border area. According to them, Tel Aviv is deeply concerned over successful SAA operations against ISIS and other militants across Syria. Thus, it takes measures to undermine the Syrian war on terror.

Meanwhile, the SAA Tiger Forces have successfully advanced against ISIS at the Ithriyah-Resafa road. They liberated Bir Abu Alaj, the Syriatel checkpoint and some nearby points, becoming close to a full liberation of the road. This advance is an important step aimed at securing the whole area east of Khanasir.

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have continued storming the ISIS-held city of Raqqah. They encircled the city from the southern flank and clashing with ISIS inside it, including the southern part of the 17th Army Base.

ISIS terrorists used at least 3 VBIEDs against SDF units in Al-Jazra and Al-Idikhar districts of the city. Clashes are also ongoing in Al-Qadisiya and Al-Yarmouk districts.

This map shows the military situation in the provinces of Aleppo and Raqqah after a successfull government advance against ISIS at the Ithriyah-Resafa road. The Syrian Army Tiger Forces have liberated Bir Abu Alaj, the Syriatel checkpoint and nearby points.

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (5:25 A.M.) – On Monday, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) kicked off a new offensive on the perimeter of the East Ghouta opposition mainland, targeting Islamist insurgents in the large Damascus suburb of Ayn Tarma.

Probing rebel-held turf just east of the M5-highway, the SAA’s Republican Guard swept through numerous buildings and reached the Ayn Tarma conjunction area that is located next to the Al-Kheir market place.

Amid the advances, the SAA blew up two buildings which were used by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) as long-standing frontline bases. At least 10 HTS fighters were killed, a military source debriefing Al-Masdar News said.

Pictures of the Ayn Tarma offensive:

The Ayn Tarma suburb is highly important as it safeguards the supply line that leads to Jobar, a neighboring district where heavy clashes are also taking place as we speak.

Should Ayn Tarma and Jobar fall into government hands, the SAA will move one step closer to securing its capital.

Related Videos

