Syrian War Report – June 28, 2017: US Launches Campaign To Justify Military Action Against Syria

28.06.2017

The US is actively preparing public opinion for a direct military aggression against Syria. The White House claimed on Monday that it has a “potential” evidence that the Bashar Assad government was preparing for another chemical weapons attack that “would likely result if the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children.” Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that if “Mr. Assad conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price.” US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley further accused Russia and Iran for any future “chemical attacks” that may take place in Syria. However, no evidence was provided.

UK Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon said on Tuesday that the US had not shared any specific evidence with the British Government, but the UK is ready to support any US military actions against Syria.

Earlier this month, Army Col. Ryan Dillon, spokesman for the US-led coalition, admitted that the US and its allies had lost a race for the Syrian-Iraqi border to government forces and that the Pentagon has no problems with the anti-ISIS operation of the Syrian-Iranian-Russian alliance in the area. But, it looks that somebody in the White House has a problem with this.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Army and its allies have further advanced against ISIS terrorists in the countryside of Palmyra and along the border with Iraq. An intense fighting took place near the Arak field while another group of government fighters continued pushing towards the T2 pumping station.

Tensions increased between Turkey-led forces and Kurdish militias that compose a core of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Turkish artillery units have shelled Tell Rifat, Sheikh Issa, Harbul, Maranaz, Minaq and Ayn Daqnah in northern Aleppo.

Earlier this month, reports appeared that the Turkish military deployed a large number of military equipment, including T-155 Firtina howitzers and ACV-15 armoured vehicles, to the area of the militant-held town of Azaz. According to multiple pro-Kurdish media outlets, Turkey and pro-Turkish militant groups were preparing for a large advance against Kurdish militias in the area of Afrin. However, no large attack has taken place so far.

The SDF media wing has not reacted to the recent shelling but some unofficial Kurdish sources indicated that the SDF is not going to halt the Raqqah advance even if Ankara launches the expected operation in the Afrin area. If this is true, this will open a window of opportunities for the Erdogan government that has a long-standing aim of retaking Tell Rifat from Kurdish units.

In the city of Raqqah, the SDF continued clashing with ISIS terrorists encircled in the urban area. However, the ISIS resistance did not allow the US-backed force to make gains. The US-led coalition increased airstrikes on ISIS targets in the provinces of Raqqah and Deir Ezzor.

The Monday airstrikes on Mayadeen hit the ISIS prison and killed at least 42 prisoners and only 15 the terrorist group’s members according to the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a hardcore anti-Assad media outlet. In turn, the US-led coalition described the target as ISIS “command and control” facilities.

June 28, 2017

Iran’s SNSC Head Shamkhani warned US of consequences of its moves in Syria, saying Washington’s unwise and adventurous measures in Syria are a clear example of ‘playing with fire’.

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani made the remarks on Wednesday in reaction to the recent threats made by US against the Syrian government, accusing it of making “preparations for another chemical weapons attack” and noting that Syria would “pay a heavy price” if such an assault took place.

Shamkhani stressed the need for OPCW (Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) investigation into the US claims, adding “if the US is truly sincere in the claims it makes, it must provide OPCW inspectors with all related information so that the claims can be verified with cooperation from the Syrian government.”

He reminded the US illegal invasion of Syrian territory by carrying out cruise missile strikes against Shayrat airfield on April 7 under the pretext of alleging Syrian government of conducting a gas attack on the town of Khan Shaykhun in Idlib Province on April 4, adding “following the incident, Iran and Russia made official requests for dispatch of an international fact-fining mission to Syria to investigate the US claims, but Washington blocked the measure to cover up the falsehood of those claims.”

Shamkhani further stressed that the military scene in Syria would soon make a change in the continuation of US one-sided aggression in the warn-torn country and its escape from consequences of its measures.

Source: Mehr News Agency

