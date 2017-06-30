Israel reads the words of Nasrollah and the campaign discloses the allies «الإسرائيلي» يقرأ نصرالله والحملة تكشف الحلفاء

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Written by Nasser Kandil,

The commentator who is known for his focus on the Arabs affairs in the “Walla ” site, Avi Issacharoff remarked that the series of the recent developments in the war between the Syrian army and the militants indicates that the relative comfort which Israel was interested from the northern front is getting reduced, in other words, the defeat of ISIS is foreshadowing of probable escalation in the north between Israel and the Syrian army and surely Hezbollah. Issacharoff added that what he called as the last years of the Syrian war have driven Hezbollah to restrict its resources and its capacities for a confrontation with Israel. But in the recent weeks it seemed that this behavior has been changed and the balance has become in favor of the soldiers of the President Bashar Al-Assad, Hezbollah, and Iran. The battles in Mosul in Iraq are getting closer from the end, and it is clear that Raqqa the capital of ISIS in Syria will be the next battle. The Syrian army has achieved notable successes as in Deir Al-Zour in the northern of Syria. Avi Issacharoff indicates that what he called as the different military militias whether those who support Al-Assad or the militants are racing in order to reach the areas from which ISIS withdraws, including the areas which worry Israel more than anything and worry its neighbor from the east Jordan, indicating in this context to the battles which are taking place in Daraa and in the Syrian Golan

While Avi Issacharoff was talking about reflective shells against Israel from time to time, he excluded that there is an intended Syrian shooting, considering that the main Israeli fear is not from sending mortar bombs, however “the most important threat” according to the description of Issacharoff and which its source is the approaching of the allies of the President Al-Assad from the borders with Jordan and the Occupied Palestine. He revealed that there is a coordination with Jordan, but he pointed out that that it is doubtful whether this coordination can prevent or stop what he called the forces supported by Iran specially Hezbollah and its allies of Pakistani, Iraqi, or Afghani origins from approaching the borders with the Israeli entity, adding that what he called as the axis of Hezbollah is progressing while ISIS in no longer exist in this region, concluding that informal Israeli behavior which says” we wish success to the two parties” has become less relevant to the reality after the important successes of one of the parties.

Avi Issacharoff concluded that “the reflection of these successes in Syria and Iraq can be seen and heard in the recent days in Lebanon through the enthusiastic declarations of the Secretary-General of Hezbollah Al Sayyed Hassan Nasrollah who has promised that in the next war with Israel, the airspaces will be open in front of thousands and maybe hundreds of thousands of fighters from all the Arab and the Islamic countries to participate.

Avi Issacharoff is the Middle East analyst for The Times of Israel. Many radio and TV shows host him as a commenter on the Middle East affairs, until 2012, he was the Palestinian and Arab affairs correspondent for the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, moreover, he is a lecturer in the contemporary Palestinian history at Tel Aviv University, he got a bachelor degree with excellence from Ben-Gurion University in the sciences of the Middle East, and got MA from Tel Aviv University in the same subject. He is fluent in Arabic; he is considered the closest analyst to express the military and the security concern and put it to circulation before public opinion. He occupied the position cherished by the famous analyst Ze’ev Schiff until his departure in 2006. His two books which won Israeli awards are “The Seventh War” and “34 Days: Israel, Hezbollah, and the War in Lebanon” they are the most important references for reading the military and the strategic variables that surround Israel’s security.

When you read Issacharoff and listen to Al-Arabiya TV and when you re-read the Saudi campaign in the newspapers funded by Riyadh about the same subject, about what was called by Issacharoff as the echo of the major shifts which threaten the security of Israel entitled Hezbollah, through the words of Al Sayyed Hassan Nasrollah about opening the borders and the airspaces. And when Al Sayyed indicated in his speech to two major shifts that prove the threat, the position of the Popular Crowd and the status of Ansar Allah in the resistance axis, which means common axis with Hezbollah, because the two leaderships of the two teams issued a clear announcement to support Hezbollah in any forthcoming war, and surpassing the borders of the alliance in facing common dangers and the related fate. So after understanding all of that, we conclude that the campaign which targets Hezbollah and the words of Al Sayyed Nasrollah become understood as meeting a request or a decision which started as an Israeli and turned to be American and then it reached to Lebanon and we heard its echoes, but the words of the speech of Al Sayyed are clear, while according to them when the war takes place and if Israel makes an aggression, then there are no place for conditions because the issue becomes the sovereignty of Lebanon, as though, if the aggression occurs it will not affect the sovereignty, so the concern of the objectors is no longer to respond to the assault on sovereignty, but to restrict the confrontation with what does not disturb Israel or confuse it, or maybe it deters it under the pretext of sovereignty, so they volunteered to deter Hezbollah and that was their mission.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

يونيو 28, 2017

– ذكر معلّق الشؤون العربية في موقع «والاه»، آفي يساسخاروف، أن «سلسلة التطورات الأخيرة في الحرب بين الجيش السوري والمسلحين، تشير الى أن مساحة الراحة النسبية التي ملكتها «إسرائيل» على الجبهة الشمالية تتقلّص، وبعبارة أخرى، إن هزيمة «داعش» نفسها، قد تنبئ بتصعيد محتمل في الشمال بين «إسرائيل» وبين الجيش السوري وبالطبع حزب الله.» وأضاف يساسخاروف، أن ما أسماه «السنوات الأخيرة من الحرب السورية دفعت الى تقييد حزب الله بموارده وطاقته أمام مواجهة مع «إسرائيل»، لكن في الأسابيع الأخيرة بدا أن هذا التوجّه تبدّل والميزان يميل لصالح جنود الرئيس بشار الأسد، وحزب الله وإيران. فالمعارك في الموصل في العراق على وشك الانتهاء، ومن الواضح أن التالية ستكون الرقة، عاصمة «داعش» في سورية. حتى على حلبات أخرى فقد سجّل الجيش السوري نجاحات بارزة، مثل منطقة دير الزور شمال الدولة. ويشير آفي يساسخاروف الى أن ما أسماه «الميليشيات العسكرية المختلفة»، سواء المؤيدة للأسد أم المسلحون له، تتسابق الآن على المناطق التي ينسحب منها «داعش»، وبطبيعة الحال منها المنطقة التي تقلق «إسرائيل» أكثر من كل شيء وتقلق أيضًا جارتها من الشرق، الأردن، مشيراً في هذا السياق، إلى المعارك التي تجري في منطقة درعا وكذلك في الجولان السوري.

– وفيما تحدّث يساسخاروف عن وجود قذائف مرتدة نحو الجانب «الإسرائيلي» من حين الى آخر، استبعد أن يكون هنالك إطلاق نار سوري مقصود، معتبراً أنّ الخشية «الإسرائيلية» الأساسية ليست من انزلاق قذائف هاون، وإنما «التهديد الأكثر أهمية»، وفق وصف المعلق يساسخاروف، مصدره اقتراب حلفاء الرئيس الأسد الى الحدود مع الأردن، ومع فلسطين المحتلة، كاشفاً عن وجود تنسيق مع الأردن في هذا الموضوع، لكنه أشار الى أنه من المشكوك فيه إذا كان هذا التنسيق يمكنه أن يمنع أو يوقف اقتراب من أسماها القوات المدعومة من إيران، خصوصاً حزب الله وحلفاءه من القوات ذات الأصول الباكستانية، العراقية، أو الأفغانية الى الحدود مع الكيان «الإسرائيلي»، مضيفاً أنّ ما أسماه بـ«محور حزب الله» يتقدّم بينما تنظيم «داعش» غير موجود في هذه المنطقة، وخالصاً الى أنّ «السلوك الإسرائيلي غير الرسمي الذي يقول: «نتمنّى النجاح للطرفين» أصبح أقلّ ذي صلة بالواقع على ضوء النجاحات المهمة لأحد الأطراف».

– وختم آفي يساسخاروف الى أنّ «انعكاس هذه النجاحات في سورية والعراق يمكن أن نراها ونسمعها في الأيام الأخيرة في لبنان، من خلال التصريحات الحماسية لأمين عام حزب الله حسن نصرالله الذي تعهّد أنه في الحرب المقبلة مع «إسرائيل» ستفتح الأجواء «أمام آلاف، وربما مئات آلاف المقاتلين من الدول العربية والإسلامية كلها، الذين سيصلون للمشاركة فيها.»

– يساسخاروف للذين لا يعرفون الإسم هو محلل شؤون الشرق الأوسط في صحيفة «تايمز أوف إسرائيل»، كما وتستضيفه برامج إذاعية وتلفزيونية عدة كمعلّق على شؤون الشرق الاوسط. حتى عام 2012 شغل يساسخارف وظيفة مراسل الشؤون العربية في صحيفة «هارتس» بالإضافة الى كونه محاضراً في التاريخ الفلسطيني المعاصر في جامعة تل أبيب. تخرّج بامتياز من جامعة بن غوريون مع شهادة بكالوريوس في علوم الشرق الأوسط واستمرّ للحصول على ماجيستير امتياز من جامعة تل أبيب في هذا الموضوع. كما ويتكلم يساسخاروف العربية بطلاقة، ويعتبر المحلل الأقرب للتعبير عن هواجس الجهات العسكرية والأمنية وطرحها للتداول أمام الرأي العام، ويحتلّ المكانة التي احتكرها المحلل الشهير زئيف شيف حتى رحيله عام 2006. وكتابا يساسخاروف اللذان نالا جوائز «إسرائيلية»، هما: «كيف نربح الحرب القادمة»، و«33 يوماً من الحرب مع حزب الله»، يعتبران المرجعين الأهمّ لقراءة المتغيرات العسكرية والاستراتيجية المحيطة بأمن «إسرائيل».

– عندما تقرأ يساسخاروف وتسمع قناة «العربية» وتعيد قراءة الحملة السعودية في الصحف المموّلة من الرياض والموضوع واحد، ما أسماه يساسخاروف بصدى التحوّلات الكبرى التي تهدّد أمن «إسرائيل» وعنوانها حزب الله، والدليل عنده كلام السيد حسن نصرالله عن فتح الحدود والأجواء. وقد أشار السيد ممهّداً لكلامه لتحوّلين كبيرين يجعلان التهديد في مكانه، موقع الحشد الشعبي ومكانة أنصار الله، في محور المقاومة والقصد محور مشترك مع حزب الله، والتحوّلان حديثان لجهة ما صدر عن قيادتي الفريقين من إعلان واضح لعزمهما الوقوف مع حزب الله في أيّ حرب مقبلة، وتخطّي حدود التحالف في مواجهة مخاطر مشتركة ومصير مترابط الحلقات، عندما نفهم كلّ ذلك تصير الحملة التي تستهدف حزب الله وكلام السيد نصرالله مفهومة كتلبية لطلب وقرار بدأ «إسرائيلياً» وصار أميركياً وتعمّم ووصلت اصداؤه إلى لبنان. فبدأنا نسمع بعض الأصوات، بينما الكلام واضح في نص خطاب السيد، عندما تقع الحرب وإذا شنت «إسرائيل» عدواناً، فسقطت عندهم الاشتراطات وصارت القضية عندهم سيادة لبنان، كأن العدوان قد وقع ووقوعه لا يصيب السيادة، وصار هم المعترضين ليس ردّ الاعتداء على السيادة بل حصر المواجهة بما لا يزعج «إسرائيل» ويربكها أو ربما يردعها بذريعة السيادة، فتطوّعوا لردع حزب الله، وتلك هي مهمتهم.

