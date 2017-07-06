Desert Hawks, Liwa al-Quds Recapture Imporatnt Hill From ISIS In Eastern Hama

Posted on by martyrashrakat

06.07.2017

Syrian government forces, led by the Desert Hawks Brigade and Liwa al-Quds, have liberated the important Tabarat Al-Deibeh Hill from ISIS terrorists in the eastern Hama countryside.

The hill has been place of an intense fighting for about two weeks and has been captured and recaptured a few times by the both sides.

However, on Thursday, government troops fully secured the area.

https://southfront.org/wp-content/plugins/fwduvp/content/video.php?path=https%3A%2F%2Fsouthfront.org%2Fliwa-al-quds-from-formation-to-liberation-of-aleppo-city%2F&pid=881

https://southfront.org/wp-content/plugins/fwduvp/content/video.php?path=https%3A%2F%2Fsouthfront.org%2Fthe-desert-hawks-brigade-armed-fire-brigade-in-action-across-syria%2F&pid=872

Filed under: Hama, ISIL, Syrian Army, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel |