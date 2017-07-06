Desert Hawks, Liwa al-Quds Recapture Imporatnt Hill From ISIS In Eastern Hama

06.07.2017

Desert Hawks, Liwa al-Quds Recapture Imporatnt Hill From ISIS In Eastern Hama

Syrian government forces, led by the Desert Hawks Brigade and Liwa al-Quds, have liberated the important Tabarat Al-Deibeh Hill from ISIS terrorists in the eastern Hama countryside.

The hill has been place of an intense fighting for about two weeks and has been captured and recaptured a few times by the both sides.

However, on Thursday, government troops fully secured the area.

