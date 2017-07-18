Youtube Expands Censorship, Blocks SANA And Hezbollah Media Wing In Syria

Posted on by indigoblue76

Youtube has expanded its efforts to censor alternative sources of the information about the conflict in Syria. Last week, Youtube banned the channel of Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), a Syrian state-run media supporting the Assad government. This week, Youtube banned the channel of the Syrian Military Media, a Hezbollah media wing in Syria.

This censorship campaign is likely a part of the wider attempt to counter the non-mainstream reporting about the conflict. The mainstream media and their corporate sponsors have repeatedly discridited themselves during the conflicts in Syria and Iraq. Thus, the corporations have likely decided that the total censorship is the only way to opress alternative points of view.

