YOUTUBE EXPANDS CENSORSHIP, BLOCKS SANA AND HEZBOLLAH MEDIA WING IN SYRIA

Posted on July 18, 2017 by indigoblue76

SOUTH FRONT

18.07.2017

Youtube Expands Censorship, Blocks SANA And Hezbollah Media Wing In Syria

Youtube has expanded its efforts to censor alternative sources of the information about the conflict in Syria. Last week, Youtube banned the channel of Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), a Syrian state-run media supporting the Assad government. This week, Youtube banned the channel of the Syrian Military Media, a Hezbollah media wing in Syria.

Within Syria @WithinSyriaBlog

YouTube shut down the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) channel . pic.twitter.com/YrmFbbmF5X

Within Syria @WithinSyriaBlog

This censorship campaign is likely a part of the wider attempt to counter the non-mainstream reporting about the conflict. The mainstream media and their corporate sponsors have repeatedly discridited themselves during the conflicts in Syria and Iraq. Thus, the corporations have likely decided that the total censorship is the only way to opress alternative points of view.

Advertisements

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Censorship, Freedom of Press, Freedom of Speach, Hezbollah, Media, Syria, War on Syria, Youtube |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: