US Deep State Dictatorship Brands Venezuela Leader a ‘Dictator’

[ Ed. note – Top ranking officials of the US, a country run by a dictatorial deep state and that is rapidly losing even the outward trappings of democracy, are now calling Nicholas Maduro, the president of Venezuela, a “dictator.” This means Venezuela can prepare for more violence, more terrorist attacks, more murders and assassinations of government supporters, and possibly, should all of that fail, maybe even US air attacks or an invasion.

For this, of course, is what happens when “dictators” make free health care and education available to one and all. And some “dictators” compound their crimes by failing to follow the eminently reasonable request of opening their nation’s natural resources for plunder by US or multinational corporations. Also “dictators” can usually be counted upon to vote independently at the UN, they often will have friendly, normalized relations with Iran, are invariably attacked by the mainstream media, and, on a few rare occasions, even offer up a criticism or two of Israel. There you have it–the definition of a “dictator.” People such as this are generally targeted for regime change by the US.

How far the Trump administration will go in attempting to bring all this about remains to be seen, but of course Trump doesn’t seem to be the one really making the policy decisions at this point. ]

Eyewitness Report: Venezuelans Brave Opposition Violence to Vote

By KATRINA KOZAREK – VENEZUELANALYSIS,

On July 30, Venezuela celebrated the elections for the National Constituent Assembly, despite the road blockades, the besieging of more then 200 electoral centers, bombings and violent protests by sectors of the opposition who called to sabotage this controversial electoral process. Though many polling centers were able to maintain their electoral process in complete normality, many Venezuelans overcame all fears with heroic demonstrations: waiting in long lines in alternative polling centers opened by the National Electoral Council for voters in areas of conflict, such as the stadium ¨Poliedro¨ in Caracas, some crossed barricades on foot and even rivers in order to exercise their right to vote, resulting in the remarkable voter turnout of more than 8 million voters.

There are many indicators that the large voter turnout in part was due to a a reverse reaction to the violence instigated by the opposition since April of this year. María J. Berrío, candidate to the constituent assembly who after casting her vote in an electoral center that was violently attacked the night before, told Venezuelanalysis that, “Since 7 in the morning, the people have shown up to vote, without fear.”

Condemning the opposition, she said, “Violence can never be the way in Venezuela to resolve conflicts, to confront our differences in ideas and politics. I am very happy to see that the people are responding to this call for peace.”