Trump Sends Zionist Zealots to Talk Peace with Palestinians

by Stephen Lendman (stephenlendman.org – Home – Stephen Lendman)

Decades of Israeli/Palestinian peace talks were dead-on-arrival each time initiated.

A Trump initiative has zero chance of succeeding, especially with Zionist zealots Jared Kushner (Trump’s son-in-law/chief advisor) and Jason Greenblatt (chief international negotiator), along with Goldman Sachs alum/globalist Gary Cohn protege with close Bush family ties, current Deputy National Security Advisor Dina Powell as a negotiating team – a deplorable trio.

They’re expected to arrive in late August. In June, Kushner and Greenblat’s meeting with Abbas accomplished nothing – because of unacceptable demands made, sounding like a script Netanyahu handed them, according to a senior Palestinian official present.

“They sounded like Netanyahu’s advisors and not like fair arbiters, he said. “They started presenting Netanyahu’s issues, and then we asked to hear from them clear stances regarding the core issues of the conflict.”

They refused to address illegal settlement construction and other core issues vital to Palestinians.

Trump earlier claiming “(w)e will get (a) deal done” was hollow bombast because Israel wants endless conflict, not resolution. It’s fundamentally opposed to Palestinian self-determination – especially with Islamophobic fascists in charge.

Trump and his negotiating team have an unshakable bond with Israel, dismissive of Palestinian rights, assuring dead-on-arrival talks like every time before.

Whenever they’re initiated, the only certainty is failure, Palestinian liberation remaining an unfulfilled dream – impossible to achieve with Trump and Netanyahu heading their respective regimes.

During their late August visit, Trump’s team will hold talks with officials from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Jordan, Egypt, Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

According to an unnamed White House official, “(w)hile regional talks will play an important role, the president reaffirms that peace between Israelis and Palestinians can only be negotiated directly between the two parties and that the United States will continue working closely with the parties to make progress towards that goal.”

Fact: America deplores peace and stability, threatening them worldwide.

Fact: Israel is a regional menace. It doesn’t negotiate. It demands. Talks with both countries achieve nothing. They demand subservience to their interests, conceding nothing important in return.

Fact: Their word isn’t their bond, saying one thing, doing another, breaking virtually every promise made.

Kushner, Greenblatt and Powell represent longstanding one-sided US support for Israel – paying lip service alone to Palestinian rights and needs, dismissing them privately at home and in talks with Netanyahu.

