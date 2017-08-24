The Saker

August 23, 2017

by Scott Humor and the Kulak

“Nevertheless, we do not lose our hope that the voice of reason will sooner or later prevail, and that our American colleagues will be aware of the futility and detrimental nature of further sliding down the spiral of sanctions. “In the meantime, we are beginning to work out the inevitable response to this situation.”

Trump’s new commitment to continue the war in Afghanistan comes as a shock, after all the Americans had voted to stop Washington’s wars around the world. As a punishment, they are being treated to an artificially created civil conflict, while the deep state continues to use the US infrastructure, financial and human capital and military to pursue its doctrine of perpetual war.

Reading from the teleprompter, Trump not only unveiled plans for open-end war, he also promised to stop revealing any future US plans.

It makes sense to look at the plans they have revealed so far to see what to expect. After all, we all have witnessed working of the plan revealed by the general Wesley Clark in 2007 to take out seven countries in five years.

In August 2012, TRISA-Threats published “Operational Environments to 2028: The Strategic Environment for Unified Land Operations”. In this publication, TRADOC G-2 identified potentially contentious OEs and missions the US Army could face, including the OEs of Iran, China, Yemen, North Korea, Pakistan, and Nigeria as possible environments.”

For those who don’t know this yet, “Operational Environments” are countries that the US bombs and invades.

THE TRADOC mentioned here is the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command. TRISA is Tradoc Intelligence Support Activity.

Keep in mind, this 20-year plan written in 2012 prior to the mass migration from Africa and the Middle East to Europe, but it speaks of the European economic and societal collapse by the year of 2028. This plan also speaks of Ukraine becoming a NATO member, even so it was written prior to the Maidan color revolution and the war in Ukraine. Also, this plan was written prior to the North Korea obtaining the Soviet ICBM technologies from Ukraine, but it names North Korea as “Operational Environment,” or, in plain English, a war zone.

Reading this remarkable document should enlighten you on predetermined nature of the US wars, engagements, lead from behind actions, and all the activities in support for “human rights.” For the Europeans to blame Muslims in an ongoing migrant crisis is like blaming cattle for running over their fields, and ignoring cowboys driving and steering their herd from behind.

According to this plan, the most crucial event of 2016 wasn’t Hilary Clinton losing the elections and Donald Trump winning. The most important event was the Indian government signing the logistics support and communication interoperability agreements that the U.S. has lobbied intensively for since 2005, but the Indian government had been refusing to sign because it will nullify India’s independent security stance, interfere with India’s easy access to Iranian energy supplies, jeopardize Indian partner status in the Silk Road projects among other things.

Newly elected Indian government threw caution to the wind, and signed the LEMOA agreement in April 2016. LEMOA stands for Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA), an India-specific version of the Logistics Support Agreement (LSA). The three agreements — Logistics Support Agreement (LSA), Communications Interoperability and Security Memorandum of Agreement (CISMOA) and Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement for Geo-spatial Cooperation (BECA) are referred to as the foundational agreements which the U.S. signs with countries with which it has close military ties.

The agreement permits American aircraft and warships to access Indian military bases for refuelling, repair and other logistical purposes.

This agreement gives the US military a legal foothold in Eurasia. Something they have never had before.

Sure enough, soon after the events started coming like bananas. To name a few:

Uncontrolled growth of the US personnel and equipment in Afghanistan Naming Pakistan a threat to the US. Skirmishes between India and Pakistan, in which the US takes India’s side. This hostilities were most likely initiated by the US SOF dressed as corresponding militaries. Skirmishes between India and China, in which the US takes India’s side. Most likely initiated by the US SOF. Transfer to Korea ICBM technologies from Ukraine by the SBU under a full control of the C.I.A. The attempts to initiate a war on North Korea.

So far, the US attempts failed because Russian fleet positioned itself between the N. Korean coast and the US 7th Fleet, and the Russian battleships were ready to intercept anything flying from the US ships towards N. Korea.

However, this Russia’s strategy won’t work if war is initiated by the South Korea, or by the US special forces dressed as South Koreans or Chinese troops.

7. Ongoing war on Yemen.

8. The US has lost the war on Syria, but they plan to transfer their surviving proxy troops into Afghanistan, Yemen, Pakistan and India.

9. Blockade of Qatar.

10. Blaming Russia for supplying arms to Taliban, to make Russia and Afghan government cooperation impossible.

11. Blaming Russia for supplying North Korea with ICBM technologies, which has been written into plan in 2012.

North Korean spies were arrested in Ukraine in 2011 for trying to obtain these technologies. The arrests and convictions were made by the Ukrainian security services when Yanukovich still was a president. After the Maidan putsch, SBU raided the RD-250 rocket engines manufacturer and seized all its technological documents.

12.”Operational Environments to 2028″ names Azerbaijan as one of the future war zones.

13. As a pretext for war, Pentagon planed in 2012 to blame Pakistan for “WMD proliferation, direct threat to the Homeland, terrorist organizations, and regional tensions with India.”

14. The plan also predicts the Cold War with China and a proxy military conflict using India’s military and the US SOF and proxies acting from Afghanistan.

“It is unlikely that the U.S. will face China in armed conflict over the forecast period. However, China’s military strength and technological prowess will manifest beyond its borders in other ways that will significantly impact the U.S. Army. A mercantilist version of the Cold War is a potential outcome from China’s rise.”

15. China’s cooperation with North Korea, Sudan, Iran, Burma, Venezuela, and others contributes significantly to the proliferation of anti-access capabilities that “will threaten the ability of the U.S. Army to deploy and sustain in key regions of the world.” In human language, defense cooperation between countries “threatened” the US capability to attack and destroy those countries.

16.In 2012, the US didn’t see Germany and the EU among four most powerful, economies: the US, China, India and Japan. An indication that back in 2012, there were already plans to destroy the economies of the EU and Germany.

17. The US keeps undertaking steps “to minimize perceptions of American military “occupation”.”

18. In 2012 Pentagon also planned in relations to Russia to trigger a war between Russia and China:

“Russia is also facing a general decline in military capabilities and is struggling to fund and implement a sweeping set of military reforms that would slash the size of ineffective reserve forces, stockpiles of antiquated equipment, a bloated officer corps, and military bureaucracy, while simultaneously transforming the armed forces into a professional force with modern weapons, doctrine, and enhanced readiness. Russian military doctrine is still focused on the core mission of a large Asian land war, with China.”

19. In 2012 Pentagon planned that post-2020, after Putin leaves by their estimates, NATO will be able to start an occupation of Russia.

“Future deterioration in Russia’s security environment could eventually (post-2020) lead to increased dialogue and mil-mil relations with Russia, potentially leading to combined training or small-scale combined operations with Russian ground forces in the Arctic, the Caucasus, or Central Asia.”

In the US terms “combined operations” is something only possible under the conditions of NATO invasion.

20. The true reason why the US funded NGO continue aiding to the migrant flow in Europe and why the US interfering with the energy security of the European countries: to create conditions for military intervention in Europe.

“There are no likely scenarios requiring a U.S. limited intervention over the next decade. Later in the forecast period (2025-2030) there is a possibility that population declines and continuing financial weakness will seriously erode social and economic conditions in some European states, leading to widespread collapse in civil order, failure of national governments, or humanitarian crises due to natural disasters that weakened states are unable to contend with. “

21. IRREGULAR WARFARE in and against Russia

“U.S. Army involvement in irregular warfare in the Europe/Russia region during the forecast period appears unlikely.” ” One exception that could arise late in the forecast period would involve a request by a weakened Russia for NATO assistance to stabilize key oil producing regions upon which Europe depends.”

As of now, the US is conducting an irregular war against Ukraine for three years, and it will go on in perpetuity.

One last thing stated in the 20-year plan is the CULTURAL PERCEPTION OF TIME.

“Western cultures tend to have a view of time that is concrete and short-term, whereas Eastern cultures are more likely to focus on the long term and make decisions accordingly.”

“If one party is working from a five-year plan and its opponent is working from a twenty-year plan, the first party will find itself at a distinct disadvantage.”

“If the opponent sees time in terms of centuries, then the first has already lost. Unless the first party achieves total control through either annihilation or conquest and assimilation, its opponent will simply wait until the opportune time—be that ten, fifty, or two hundred years later—and then reassert itself.”

According to this plan by 2018 we should expect wars in Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, and Iraq and Libya to continue as launch pads for the wars in Iran, China, Korean Peninsula, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Nigeria. War on China has started using India as a proxy, and later by the US will interfere directly or via proxies in Afghanistan.

Ongoing collapse of the European economies with the US acting as a stabilizing military force against civil disobedience.

Russia’s economy being weakened by the devastation of its trading partners in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

The end of the doctrine of nation building means that the regions devastated by the US will be maintained in a state of devastation in perpetuity to promote collapse of neighboring countries.

I wonder what’s in their 100-year plan?

Follow Nardeep Pujji @AWAKEALERT Donald Trump tells @narendramodi to send 15000 Indian soldiers to #Afghanistan to fight against AlQaeda that were created & armed by USA Scott Humor

Director of Research and Development

author of The enemy of the State

Follow me on twitter

In case you have forgotten what happened in Ukraine, this book should refresh your memory with the incredibly precise and humorous chronicles: ANTHOLOGY OF RUSSIAN HUMOR: FROM MAIDAN TO TRUMP

Outsourcing the color revolution

by the Kulak

If the ideology of globalism is synonymous with globalization which includes outsourcing, one of the increasingly overt signs of globalist information operations is outsourcing to foreigners the task of questioning the loyalties of and smearing Americans. We see this in the highly publicized Hamilton68 project of the German Marshall Fund, which began as an Atlanticist think tank in Germany during the Cold War and has now expanded its remit after the alleged Russian ‘attack on American democracy’, to calling Americans tweeting that they want National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster fired dupes of the Kremlin. Yet the GMF is a foreign funded think tank which, like the Atlantic Council, receives money from foreign governments.

Hamilton68 is the work of Clint Watts, a former FBI agent who advocated for the Syria jihadists at the Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI), a neocon think tank in Philadelphia. Mr. Watts testified before a Senate panel on claims of Russian interference in the 2016 election, claiming without any proof that Russian bots had influenced then Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and the candidate himself. The Hamilton68 project is also joined by J.M. Berger, a former ‘expert’ at the Brookings Institute, whose holy grail project is to link domestic ‘right wing militia extremists’ to the Russians, and Andrew Aaron Weisburd, an IT worker and former Internet Haganah Hasbara troll based in Carbondale, Illinois. The group also lists Jonathon Morgan, an Austin, Texas based data professional whose New Knowledge project pushes the same themes of Russians allegedly backing the alt-right or far right in the U.S., but does not disclose its funders. Mr. Morgan does appear to work with the New America Foundation, a Washington D.C. think tank funded by globalist billionaires Bill and Melinda Gates and Pete G. Peterson via their family foundations. The NAF’s chairman of the board is former Google CEO Eric Schmidt. Google received its start up capital from the CIA’s venture arm In-Q-Tel and as Wikileaks’ Julian Assange has documented, Mr. Schmidt and Google’s in house think tank worked closely with the Obama State Department to gather intelligence around the world and promote the Arab Spring.

The Alliance for Securing Democracy initiative launched in July 2017 by the GMF lists former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul and several hardline neocons and Russophobes among its board of advisers. Michael Morrell, the former deputy CIA director who called for ‘killing Russians and Iranians’ in Syria on the Charlie Rose Show and who has labeled Donald Trump an unwitting Russian agent, is among the advisory signatories to the Alliance for Securing Democracy, as is anti-Trump former Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves. It should be noted here that the Estonian security services were the alleged source of a report that Trump attorney Michael Cohen had met with members or agents of the Russian security services in Prague, Czechia prior to the election. That report turned out to be completely false, and begs the question of whether Mr. Ilves former security services chiefs had anything to do with spreading the falsehood via the Steele dossier, in order to defame Trump over his campaign promise to ‘get along with Russia’.

While citing RT or Sputnik as sources, Hamilton 68 dashboard refuses to disclose the names of 600 alleged accounts acting to amplify Russian influence online. This lack of transparency has been faulted by even the anti-Kremlin media organization Meduza, in an article by long time Russia watcher Kevin Rothrock. The real reason why Hamilton68 likely refuses to name the names of supposed Russian dupes or agents of influence in America is because its less slick predecessor, the anonymous PropOrNot trolling project touted after the election in The Washington Post, prompted the threat of a libel lawsuit by Naked Capitalism’s publisher Yves Smith against the WaPost. The Jeff Bezos Amazon CEO owned newspaper eventually had to issue a quasi-retraction, saying it could not vouch for PropOrNot’s claims that numerous alt and new media sites including the massively trafficked Drudge Report advanced ‘Russian propaganda’. Clearly Hamilton 68’s GMF backers do not wish to be sued or deposed as to who has been funding their effort, in the same way ‘dirty Trump dossier’ and ex-MI6 agent Christopher Steele has been brought into British and American courts for libel suits.

When Americans tweeted about the hypocrisy of politicians like Sen. John McCain denouncing neo-Nazis rallying in Charlottesville while ignoring Ukro-Nazi violence and overt use of Hitlerian symbols like the 2nd SS Das Reich division’s wolsfangel in Ukraine, the Atlantic Council responded with ‘whataboutism’. Rather than defend Kiev’s Azov Battalion or the Svoboda Party leaders McCain and then Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland hobnobbed with, Atlantic Council writer Donara Barojan attacked the messengers, pushing the ‘alt-right equals Russian agents’ line Hamilton 68 and The Washington Post routinely promote. Ms. Barojan is of course, not an American citizen, but appears from her LinkedIn CV to be Lithuanian. What qualifies her to label American citizens like Infowars host Alex Jones as Russian dupes, label Twitter competitor Gab.ai an ‘alt right echo chamber’, or promote tweets labeling the recently ousted counselor to the president Steve Bannon as somehow sympathetic to neo-Nazis Bannon denounced as ‘losers’ is not clear. Ms. Barojan is joined in the byline of the piece by Ben Nimmo, a former member of NATO’s press office after several years at Germany’s DPA. Mr. Nimmo’s best Internet claim to fame appears to be attacking the ‘Russia wants war, look how close they put their country to our bases’ meme.

What is clear is that Ms. Barojan is one of many European think tankers and EU propagandists like the EU Stratcom task force’s Jakub Kalensky or KremlinWatch program director Jakub Janda, who routinely attack President Donald Trump and his supporters on Twitter as Russian assets. Bellingcat’s Eliot Higgins, a British citizen funded by Google and the Atlantic Council, also uses his Twitter feed to label Trump and his supporters as vile racists.

Why should any of this matter? Because the Atlantic Council already receives U.S. and NATO government funding, and with the recently passed ‘Countering Foreign Propaganda and Disinformation Act’ sponsored by Sens. Rob Portman (R-OH) and Chris Murphy (D-CT) they’re all likely to receive more of your tax payer dollars to say how much they hate you and your president, Mr. Trump voting American. While the U.S. government produced Cold War propaganda and paid off reporters to advance it during the Operation Mockingbird era of the 1950s through 70s, never before in American history have so many ‘deplorable’ Americans paid with their tax dollars to be insulted as useful idiots for the Kremlin.

While Hamilton68 does not name the full 600 accounts it claims to monitor for ‘Kremlin disinformation’, that hasn’t stopped mainstream media outlets Reuters and National Public Radio from uncritically reporting its findings. The problem of U.S. taxpayer funding for anti-Russian and anti-Trump agitprop abroad into groups like the German Marshall Fund, Bellingcat coming back home into globalist and Democratic Party linked G-NGOs like the Atlantic Council and New America Foundation is one few Trump supporters seem to be aware of. However, with the EU Stratcom task force having already attacked Breitbart and the Steve Bannon led conservative populist magazine being a frequent target of the ‘fighting Russian disinformation’ crowd, it seems likely that the former counselor to the president Mr. Bannon will become all too aware that his globalist adversaries aren’t exactly hiding their agendas to shut him upbehind a Cold War 2 veneer in short order.

the Kulak