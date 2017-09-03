And you think Trump is bad enough, brain damaged John McCain wants to become the next President

Posted on by michaellee2009

John McCain Began Sucking up to Neocons in Order to Become President

A very good, well-researched, very long article appeared today in the Unz Review, written by an excellent professional dissector of the Neocon web which is strangling Washington, Stephen Sniegoski.

Sniegoski notices that McCain was not always the psychopathic super-hawk he has been for the last decade, and if anything he was anti-interventionist on many issues until the late 90s, when the presidency became a realistic prospect.

Some money quotes:

While a change from his previous strong opposition to American intervention abroad, supporting this peace effort in Bosnia did not portend McCain’s radical transmutation to the global super-hawk that he would become. That final step would require the involvement of the neoconservatives. This connection began when, in 1997, McCain and his advisers read an article in the Wall Street Journal editorial page by neoconservatives Bill Kristol and David Brooks who were promoting the idea of “national greatness” conservatism, which consisted of a more activist domestic agenda and a more interventionist global role.[19] While this article may have fit in with the direction that McCain’s thinking was moving, it had political implications as well: McCain had been eyeing the presidency for a number of years. According to John Weaver, a major political adviser to McCain at this time: “I wouldn’t call it a ‘eureka’ moment, but there was a sense that this is where we are headed and this is what we are trying to articulate and they [Kristol and Brooks] have already done a lot of the work. . . . And, quite frankly, from a crass political point of view, we were in the making-friends business. The Weekly Standard represented a part of the primary electorate that we could get.”[20] And it should be emphasized that McCain’s change was not a gradual one but rather one that was quite radical and took place in a very short period of time. After reading this article, McCain and staff were consulting regularly with leading neocons, including Kristol, Robert Kagan, and Randy Scheunemann[21], to, in the words of journalist David Kirkpatrick, “develop the senator’s foreign policy ideas and instincts into the broad themes of a presidential campaign.”[22] In short, McCain realized that he needed the neocons’ intellectual and political support if he were to achieve higher office.

After his sudden conversion to Neocon plans for world domination, McCain went super-hawk on Serbia, and voila!, he was a leading presidential contender …

Largely because of his bellicose position on Kosovo, McCain was the favorite presidential candidate for many leading neoconservatives in 2000. As Franklin Foer, editor of the liberal New Republic, put it: “Jewish neoconservatives have fallen hard for John McCain. It’s not just unabashed swooner William Kristol, editor of The Weekly Standard. McCain has also won over such leading neocon lights as David Brooks, the entire Podhoretz family, The Wall Street Journal‘s Dorothy Rabinowitz, and columnist Charles Krauthammer, who declared, in a most un-Semitic flourish, ‘He suffered for our sins.’”[31] McCain was especially championed by Bill Kristol, editor of the Weekly Standard, and his associate David Brooks.

American politics 101 folks. Read it and weep.

And the Serbs paid the price in blood

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: US Foreign Policy, Wars for Israel, US Congress, USA, McCain, hollywood, America, Trump, Deep State |