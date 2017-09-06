Posted on by martyrashrakat

Zahar is one of the “Good Guys” among Hamas Previous leadership. In the above interviw with Al-Mayadeen he claimed:

We are loyal to those who stood by our side and helped us.

When asked about the restoration of the relationship with Syria, Zahar replied:

We are with the restoration of the relationship with Syria and all Arab and Islamic countries [Yahudi Arabia].

He undertook “not to interfere in internal Arab affairs so as not to deviate from our jihadist alliance” and immediatly contradicted his undertaking and demanded that

Syria should rebuild itself and absorb all its components [Brotherhood] in order to overcome the crisis.

Seven years ago, his brother Khalid Amayreh demanded the same: “The Syrian regime must change, or it will be changed”

The required change is not democracy, elections, new constitution, freedom of speech, nor lifting emergency law, its nothing but handing over Syria to his Brothers of America,

On Iran, the “Only State Seeking Islamic Unity”, 7 years ago, his brother Khalid Amayreh

worried about the “ill-will that keeps coming from the Iranian and Shiite religious establishment, he called “all gulf states to unite before its too late”, because Shea may take Mecca.

BTW, all such anti-syria articles are removed from PIC site a mothpiece of Obama Brothers

NEVER EVER TRUST HYPOCRTES

Hamas Commander: Iran Only State Seeking Islamic Unity

September 5, 2017

Hamas high-ranking commander Mahmoud Al-Zahhar stated on Monday that Iran is the only state that seeks the islamic Umma’s unity, adding that the Palestinian movement’s relations with the Islamic Republic and Syria must be improved.

Al-Zahhar also demanded that Iran intensifies its aids to the Hamas movement, adding that Syria and Turkey must follow the Iranian track in order to sustain the Islamic unity.

Source: Al-Manar Website

