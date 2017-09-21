BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:53 P.M.) – The elite Tiger Forces of the Syrian Arab Army have made a massive advance against ISIS in northwest Deir Ezoor Governorate and are now on the verge of reaching Syrian troops in southeast Raqqa Governorate. Today, the Tiger Forces kicked off a major operation, assaulting far beyond the northwestern limits of Deir Ezzor city and moving up the length of the western bank of the Euphrates River. According to military sources, the Tiger Forces liberated the towns of al-Tabni, al-Turayif, al-Buwytiyah, Khan Zahra and al-Masrab during the course of this push. Furthermore, the elite formation also secured the strategic Salim mountain range and the Manjm Al-Malah salt mines area. By this advance, the Tiger Forces have reached the strategic town of Shamiya and are now somewhere between 25 to 30 kilometers away from reaching Syrian Army troops stationed in southeast Raqqa Governorate, themselves being near another strategic town – Ma’adan.

Almost no clashes were reported in the area, according to local sources, because a major part of ISIS units had already withdrawn from there. With this advance, the SAA and its allies liberated about 100km2 and deployed in about 20km from the ISIS strong point of Maadan. Most likely, Maadan remained the only really defended ISIS point northwest of Deir Ezzor city.

Earlier on Wednesday, reports appeared that some forces conducted an airdrop operation behind ISIS lines near the Conco Gas Plant on the eastern bank of the Euphrates. So far, it is unclear what side really conducted it.