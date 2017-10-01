Sayyed Nasrallah: Our Resonant Call to Remain “At Your Service O Imam Hussein”

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Marwa Haidar

October 1, 2017

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah said that the resistance won’t withdraw from battlefields against the Ummah’s enemies, stressing that the resonant call of “At Your Service O Imam Hussein” will last.

During Hezbollah central Ashura ceremony on the tenth eve of the Hijri Month of Muharram in Beirut’s southern suburb, Sayyed Nasrallah warned against secession bid by Kurdistan region in Iraq, saying the move threatens the entire region.

Sayyed Nasrallah said following the defeat of ISIL Takfiri group, the region is before a dangerous scheme of division starting from secession bid by Kurdistan.

His eminence warned that the US administration is plotting for new enmity in the region. In this context, Sayyed Nasrallah warned Saudi Arabia against schemes aimed at inciting local confrontation in Lebanon.

Talking about local issues in Lebanon, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that the parliamentary elections are to take place on time (May 2018) based on the agreed electoral law.

Hezbollah S.G. meanwhile warned that the issue of Israeli spying devices should be politically solved, or else Hezbollah will deal with this dangerous threat.

On the other hand, Sayyed Nasrallah called on Syrian refugees to return to their country and take part in reconstruction of Syria.

Solution through Dialogue

Sayyed Nasrallah started his speech thanking the resistance crowds for their mass attendance in Ashura ceremonies commemorating martyrdom of Imam Hussein (a.s.) since the start of Muharram Hijri month across Lebanon and especially in Dahiyeh.

The resistance leader stressed that Hezbollah is keen to preserve national security and stability in Lebanon, noting that dealing with local issues “requires dialogue, away from challenge and defiance between rival parties.”

Sayyed Nasrallah said whatever the disputes were; the Lebanese parties can find solutions through dialogue, referring to latest issues of wage scale and electoral law.

Local Confrontation “Failed Adventure”

“We’ve heard that there have been preparations for new alliances in Lebanon. If that is related to elections, we have no problem,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, warning against preparations for local confrontation in Lebanon.

His eminence warned local sides in Lebanon against being engaged in such confrontations, stressing that such call was not out of weakness but based on Hezbollah’s keenness to preserve stability in Lebanon and the region.

“Even the Zionist entity acknowledges that Hezbollah is the second army in the region, so we are not talking out of weakness. I call upon political parties not to be driven through incitement for such adventure because the outcome of such confrontation is well known.”

Sayyed Nasrallah also warned Saudi Arabia against inciting for such confrontation by saying: “We see that this plot is failed adventure.”

Elections on Time

Sayyed Nasrallah ruled out any extension of the Lebanese Parliament term.

“I agree with Speaker Nabih Berri that there will be no extension of the parliament’s term,” Sayyed Nasrallah told crowds in Dahiyeh, adding: “Parliamentary elections to take place on time and based on the agreed electoral law.”

Lebanon Secure

Touching upon security in Lebanon, Sayyed Nasrallah first hailed the achievement of liberating Lebanon’s eastern mountain range. He warned that the security threat still exists but in lower level.

On the other hand, Hezbollah S.G. lashed out at foreign embassies over their warnings of security risk in Lebanon.

“The logistic base of terror is over now, and the ability to carry out terrorist attack in Lebanon has been limited. Despite absurd warnings by some embassies, we have to say that Lebanon is one of the most secure countries across the world. Lebanon is more secure than Washington itself,” said Sayyed Nasrallah.

Sayyed Nasrallah also reiterated call to Lebanese people to refrain from celebratory gunfire, stressing that such behavior is forbidden in Islam because it causes harm.

Syrian Refugees

Hezbollah S.G. on the other hand, called upon Syrian refugees to return to Syria and take part in the reconstruction of their country. His eminence stressed that the interest of the refugees lies in going back to Syria.

Sayyed Nasrallah said that all guarantees regarding this issue could be offered, calling upon Lebanese parties to deal with the Syrian refugees problem based on national interest rather than narrow interests.

His eminence also slammed the stance of some Lebanese parties which have been refusing coordination between Lebanon and Syria, stressing that the Syrian refugees issue cannot be tackled without such coordination.

Israeli Violations

Sayyed Nasrallah meanwhile, threatened that Hezbollah won’t keep mum on the latest Israeli violations represented by spying devices planted across Lebanese territories.

“Israeli spying devices which have been recently uncovered danger threat to Lebanon,” his eminence said, adding: “We will not abandon our country; if this issue is not politically solved then we will deal with.”

ISIL Defeated

Turning into regional issues, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that the region witnesses now ISIL’s defeat, noting that the terrorist group’s end is just a matter of time.

Sayyed Nasrallah described the latest ISIL attack on Syrian army and Hezbollah in Badiya as normal reaction to the Takfiri organization’s defeat, noting that the attack aimed at exhausting the allied forces of the axis of resistance.

“ISIL is incapable of regaining territory. The group is trying to exhaust the Syrian army in order to delay its end. However, this plan is ineffective because the decision to wipe out ISIL has been taken. Yes there are a lot of sacrifices but this is the nature of the battle.”

Kurdistan Secession Threat to Entire Region

Following the defeat of ISIL, the region is before a dangerous scheme of division, Sayyed Nasrallah said, warning that such scheme is represented in the secession of Kurdistan region in Iraq.

“We say to our beloved Kurds that the issue is not about deciding your fate, but about dividing the region according to sectarian and ethnic belonging.”

The Lebanese resistance leader called on people of the region to confront such scheme which echoes the “New Middle East”, which was plotted by former US president George W. Bush.

“The people of this region bear responsibility of confronting this scheme of division.”

His eminence also called on people of the region to refrain from resorting to ethnic bias.

“There should not be ethnic bias between Arabs, Kurds or Iranians, the problem is not with Kurds, it’s political one.”

Sayyed Nasrallah in this context warned that wars in the region are in favor of ‘Israel’ and US along with the latter’s arms companies.

“At Your Service O Imam Hussein”

Sayyed Nasrallah concluded his speech stressing that the resistance won’t abandon its duties in defending the right and confronting the Ummah’s enemies, saying that Hezbollah will not withdraw from battlefields.

His eminence recalled a quote by Imam Hussein’s companion Sa’d bin Abdullah al-Hanafi who told Imam Hussein (a.s.) a day before Karabal battle: “By Allah, I shall not leave you alone unless they kill me, burn me in fire and reduce me to ashes and blew it in the air. I am ready to meet the same fate seventy times till I diminish in your support.”

Sayyed Nasrallah echoed al-Hanfi’s quote, calling on Imam Hussein’s lovers to take part in Ashura processions on Sunday and chant the resonant call of “At Your Service O Imam Hussein”.

