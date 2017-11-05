What Did Netanyahu, Liberman Say about Hariri’s Resignation?

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Source

November 5, 2017

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman turned to advantage from Lebanese PM Saad Hariri’s resignation by attacking Iran and Hezbollah.

“The resignation of Lebanese Prime Minister Hariri and his statements are a wake-up call for the international community to act against Iranian aggression,” Netanyahu said, adding that Iran was “trying to turn Syria into a second Lebanon,” Netanyahu, who is in London, tweeted.

“This aggression endangers not only Israel, but the entire Middle East. The international community needs to unite and stand against this aggression,” the Israeli PM added.

For his part, Israeli DM warned that Lebanon “would become like Iran.”

“Lebanon=Hezbollah. Hezbollah=Iran. Lebanon=Iran,” Liberman tweeted.

“Iran is a danger to the world. Saad Hariri proved this today. Period,” the Israeli minister added.

Source: Israeli media

