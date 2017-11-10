Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (02– 08 November 2017)

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(02 – 08 November 2017)

2 Palestinian civilians were wounded in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces continued to target the Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Strip Sea.

3 fishermen, including 2 brothers, were wounded and then arrested.

Their boat was confiscated while another boat sustained damage.

Israeli forces conducted 68 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 7 similar incursions in Jerusalem.

67 civilians, including 4 children and 7 women, were arrested.

13 of them, including 3 children and 6 women, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs.

Israeli forces continue to target the border areas in the Gaza Strip, but no casualties were reported.

Israeli authorities continue to make a Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem.

Israeli forces raided “Zahwet al-Quds” Kindergarten and School in Beit Hanina neighbourhood and confiscated its contents.

Israeli forces continue settlement activities in the West Bank

Israeli forces demolished 3 houses in al- Jiftlik area, north of Jericho, rendering 34 persons, including 18 children, homeless.

Israeli forces demolished an under-construction agricultural room in Froush Beit Dajen village, east of Nablus.

A settler attacked a Palestinian civilian from Tubas in the Northern Valley.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 10 th

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

6 Palestinian civilians, including 2 children, were arrested at the checkpoints in the West Bank.

A Palestinian civilian was arrested at Beit Hanoun “Erez” Checkpoint in the northern Gaza Strip.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (02 – 08 November 2017).

Shooting:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces wounded 5 Palestinian civilians, including 3 fishermen in the Gaza Strip. In the Gaza Strip as well, Israeli naval forces continued to chase Palestinian fishermen in the Sea and target farmers and houses in the border areas.

In the Gaza Strip, on 06 November 2017, 2 Palestinian fishermen, who are brothers as well, were wounded when Israeli gunboats stationed offshore in the northern Gaza Strip heavily opened fire at the Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles. One of the fishermen was wounded with a rubber-coated metal bullet to the right thigh while the other was wounded with a bullet down the left knee and other rubber-coated metal bullets in the right thigh and the right foot joint. They were both then arrested and taken to Ashdod Seaport while their boat was confiscated with all its equipment. Later, they were released while their boat is so far under custody.

On 08 November 2017, a Palestinian fisherman was wounded with a rubber-coated metal bullet to the right hand when Israeli forces heavily opened fire at Palestinian fisherman boats sailing within 4 nautical miles offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia.

In the same context, PCHR has monitored the escalation of Israeli attacks against fishermen in the Gaza Sea although it was announced that the Gaza fishermen are allowed to sail to 9 nautical miles instead of 6. This proves the Israeli ongoing policy of targeting fishermen in their livelihoods. During the reporting period, Israeli gunboats chased fishing boats and opened fire at them 5 times. Due to the 5 shooting incidents occurred in the north-western side of Beit Lahia, a fishing boat was confiscated and another sustained damage after being hit with several bullets in addition to losing the fishing nets.

In the Gaza Strip, the border areas witnessed protests against the unjust closure imposed on the Gaza population. Israeli forces used force against the protestors, and the shooting to disperse those protests resulted in the injury of 2 civilians, one of whom was wounded in Eastern Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip while the other was wounded in Eastern al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Moreover, during the reporting period, 4 shooting incidents targeted the following:

On 05 November 2017, fishermen setting their fishing net from shore, west of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.

On 02 November 2017, agricultural lands, east of al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip.

On 06 November 2017, agricultural lands, east of Gaza Valley village in the central Gaza Strip.

On 07 November 2017, vacant lands, east of al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces continued to use force against the protests organized by Palestinian civilians and international human rights defenders against the annexation wall, confiscation of lands and settlement expansion crimes. During the reporting period, dozens of Palestinian civilians, international human rights defenders and Israelis organized protests in Ni’lin and Bil’in villages, west of Ramallah, al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of the city, and Kafer Qadoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah, in protest against the annexation wall and settlement activities. Israeli forces forcibly dispersed the protests. As a result, many of the protesters suffered tear gas inhalation while others sustained bruises due to being beaten up by the Israeli soldiers.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 68 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank while they conducted 6 incursions into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 54 Palestinian civilians, including a child and woman, in the West Bank. Thirteen civilians, including 3 children and 6 women, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs. The female arrestees are wife of a prisoner, a kindergarten’s principle and 3 teachers.

Measures to Make a Jewish Majority in occupied East Jerusalem

As part of targeting Education Facilities in occupied Jerusalem, on 06 November 2017, Israeli forces raided “Zahwet al-Quds” Kindergarten and School in Beit Hanina neighbourhood, north of the city. They raided and searched the classrooms and took the teachers’ ID cards to take photos of them after questioning the teachers. The Israeli soldiers then arrested the School Principle and 3 teachers and later withdrew. Following this, the Israeli forces raided a house belonging to Mona al-Karawi, Directorr of the School’s Society, and arrested her along with her husband.

Settlement Activities and Settlers’ Attacks against Palestinian Civilians and their property:

As part of the demolition of houses and other civil facilities, On 07 November 2017, Israeli forces demolished 3 houses in al-Jiftlik area in the Central Jordan Valley, north of Jericho. The first house belongs to Ahmed Bani ‘Odah, comprised of 2 floors and built on an area of 130 square meters, sheltering 10 family members, including 3 children. The second house belongs to the family of Mousa al-Jahalin and sheltered 12 members, including 7 children, while the third house belongs to Ahmed and Jihad Ibrahim Abu ‘Aram and sheltered both brothers along with their 12-member family, including 8 children.

On the same day, Israeli forces demolished an under-construction agricultural room in Froush Beit Dejen village in the central Jordan Valley, east of Nablus. The 26-square-meter room built of bricks belongs to Qassem Abu Jeish. Due to the demolition, an agricultural pond was affected and the started leaking from it. It should be mentioned that building the room and pond cost JD 7,000 according to the abovementioned civilian.

As part of the Israeli settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property, a settler beat up Zamel Daraghmah (56) from Tubas when he was near his farm in the Northern Jordan Valley. According to Daraghmah, on 03 November 2017, a settler interpreted his way when Daraghmah was heading from his house to his farm in ‘Ein al-Beida area in the Northern Jordan Valley, traveling his car. While on his way, Daraghmah was surprised with a settler coming from the opposite side and stopping next to his car. The settler then stepped out of the car and went to Daraghmah’s car. He then punched him many times to the face.

Restrictions on movement:

Israel continued to impose a tight closure of the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

The illegal closure of the Gaza Strip, which has been steadily tightened since June 2007 has had a disastrous impact on the humanitarian and economic situation in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli authorities impose measures to undermine the freedom of trade, including the basic needs for the Gaza Strip population and the agricultural and industrial products to be exported. For 9 consecutive years, Israel has tightened the land and naval closure to isolate the Gaza Strip from the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, and other countries around the world. This resulted in grave violations of the economic, social and cultural rights and a deterioration of living conditions for 2 million people. The Israeli authorities have established Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shaloum) as the sole crossing for imports and exports in order to exercise its control over the Gaza Strip’s economy. They also aim at imposing a complete ban on the Gaza Strip’s exports. The Israeli closure raised the rate of poverty to 65%. Moreover, the rate of unemployment increased up to 47% and youth constitutes 65% of the unemployed persons. Moreover, 80% of the Gaza Strip population depends on international aid to secure their minimum daily needs. These rates indicate the unprecedented economic deterioration in the Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces continued to suffocate the Palestinian cities and village by imposing military checkpoints around and/or between them. This created “cantons” isolated from each other that hinders the movement of civilians. Moreover, the Palestinian civilians suffering aggravated because of the annexation wall and checkpoints erected on daily basis to catch Palestinians.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 02 November 2017

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Tubas. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested 3 civilians namely ‘Arif Mahyoub Sawafta (23), ‘Arabi Mowafaq Abu Daws (22), and Ma’moun Nabil Khadiri (23).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, south of Hebron. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Ahmed Ref’at Jamil Salibi (22), Anwar Yusuf Khdair ‘Awad (19), Saif (19), his brother Mohammed Kassab Abu Diaya (20).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Bethlehem and stationed in al-Saf Street in the centre of the city. They raided and searched a house belonging to Shadi Mohammed Abdullah al-Haremi (29) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Anas Jamal al-Hareni (20) and Hasan Yusuf Madi (19).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Baladiyah Suburb in Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Fadel Suleiman ‘Atiyah Erfa’eyah (55) and then arrested him and his son Mo’taz (19).

At approximately 13:00, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Maghazi in the Central Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian agricultural lands in the eastern areas. As a result, the farmers were forced to leave the area fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 22:00, Israeli forces moved into Bethlehem and stationed in al-Cinema area in the centre of the city. They raided and searched a shop belonging to Walid Jadallah (20) and then arrested him.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (11) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Dura, al-Burj and Deir al-‘Asal villages in Hebron; Tulkarm and Deir al-Ghusoun village, north of the city; ‘Atil village, northeast of the city; Qalqiliyah, Kafer Qadoum, and Ematin villages, east of the city; and Joyous village, northeast of the city.

Friday, 03 November 2017

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Qabatiya village, south of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested Sa’ad Mohammed Abu al-Rab (26).

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Dura, and Bani Na’im village in Hebron; Joyous village, northeast of Qalqiliyah; and ‘Ezbet Shufah, southeast of Tulkarm.

Saturday 04 November 2017:

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Beit Rima village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to M’oyad Jom’ah al-Remawi (33) and then handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Ofer” military prison established on Betounia lands, west of Ramallah, on Wednesday, 08 November 2017.

At approximately 08:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting sporadically continued until approximately 09:30 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Sunday, 05 November 2017 :

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested Amir Mohammed Abdul Hamid Za’aqiq (20) and Ahmed Yusuf Hasan ‘Alqam (15).

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Balatah refugee camp, east of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 3 civilians namely ‘Adnan Mohammed ‘Ali Saleh (27), Nedal Ahmed Salem Fa’our (25), and Amir Najeh Salim Shaheen (26).

At approximately 09:30, Israeli forces stationed in military watchtowers at the coastal enclave, northwest of al-Sefa area, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at the border area. As a result, the fishermen, who set their nets from the shore near the border area, were forced to leave the area fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

Monday, 06 November 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Shyoukh village, northeast of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Adel al-Haliqah. They searched the house for 3 hours and then locked the family members in one room. The soldiers then arrested ‘Adel’s wife, Dalal Abed Rabuh al-Mashni Halaiqah (50) and her brother ‘Ali Abed Rabbuh al-Mashni (25). ‘Adel said that the Israeli forces raided his house and forcefully opened the main door with a special tool. They then arrested his wife and her brother and confiscated 2 cell phones, money, a bag full of documents, and title deeds belonging to his family.

At approximately 01:15, Israeli force moved into Tulkarm. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Mohammed Muhanned Yusuf Abu Safaqa (18) and Amir Samir Farid Abu Safaqah (25) and then arrested them.

At approximately 01:15, Israeli forces moved into Noor Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Marwan Shehab (24) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Shuweikah Suburb, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Thaer Rafei’ Kabaria (24) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Ertah Suburb, south of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Yahya Salem Abu Omer (30) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Ezzah refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Mo’yad Ghassan al-Qaisi (18) and Samer Shalabi al-Qaisi (18).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Taqou’ village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Zaid Taleb al-Badan (24).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Sahour. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Abdul Rahman Shawqi Shu’aibat (28).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Kafer Dan village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested ‘Ahd Fu’ad Nayef Kamanji (24).

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Fandaqawmiyah village, south of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested No’man Mohammed Qararia (33).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Sanour village, south of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested ‘Amer Tawfiq ‘Isa (33). They later withdrew taking him to an unknown destination.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mahmoud Ramadan Sharai’ah (21) and then arrested him.

At approximately 05:30, Israeli forces moved into Beit ‘Or al-Tahtah village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Jehad Mohammed Khader (24) and then arrested him.

At approximately 08:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire and fired shells at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. The attack recurred at approximately 10:30 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Around the same time, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of the Gaza Valley Village in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at agricultural lands in the eastern areas. As a result, the farmers were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 13:00 on Monday, 06 November 2017, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Waha shore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles. They then surrounded a fishing boat belonging to Mohammed ‘Ali ‘Othman Meqdad (25). The boat was manned by Mohammed and his brother Hasan (28), both from al-Shati’ refugee camp, west of Gaza city. The Israeli soldiers ordered the fishermen to take off their clothes, jump into the water and swim towards the gunboat. The fishermen were then arrested and taken to Ashdod Seaport as their boat was confiscated. At approximately 23:30 on the same day, the Israeli forces released Hasan via Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing as he sustained metal bullet wounds to the right thigh. However, the Israeli forces detained Mohammed in in Barzilai Medical Center in Israel after he sustained a live bullet wound down the left knee in addition to several live bullets to the right thigh and right foot joint. At approximately 00:30 on 07 November 2017, the Israeli forces released Mohammed via the “Erez” crossing.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem; Howarah village, south of Nablus; al-Yamoun village, west of Jenin; and Jeensafut village, east of Qalqiliyah.

Tuesday, 07 November 2017

At approximately 00:50, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at empty lands in the eastern areas for an hour, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Tubas. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Mustafa Khalid Abdul Razeq (28) and Saddam Abdul Hakim Abdul Razeq (30).

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Dawha village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Bilal Abdullah al-‘Afifi (33).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Jawad Shaker Damrah (26), from al-Marij area, west of the city, and Khalid al-Habash (18), from al-Yasaminah neighborhood in the Old City.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Ahmed Fawzi al-Sa’adi (30) and Ahmed As’ad Nabhan (22).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Kafer Dan village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Omer Samir Saleh Salah (19) and Zaki Saleh Zaki Mer’ie (26).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into joyous village, northeast of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 3 civilians namely Mohammed Mahmoud Ismail Qadoumi (20), Ramzi Mohammed Ismail Qadoumi (19), and Mahmoud Ahmed Mahmoud Qadoumi (20).

At approximately 05:30, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire and fired several shells at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 2 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 23:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Moghir village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested ‘Obaidah Husain Abu ‘Alia (27) and Majed al-Bisi Abu ‘Alia (24).

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (9) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: northern ‘Asirah village, north of Nablus; ‘Ezbet al-Tabib, ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyah; al-Thaheriyah, Deir Samet, Beit ‘Awa, al-Shoyoukh, Sa’ir villages and al-‘Aroub refugee camp in Hebron.

Wednesday, 08 November 2017

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Janata village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdulah ‘Essa al-‘Arouj (66) and then arrested his son ‘Essa (21). They also confiscated 7 cell phones, a computer and about JD 100. It should be noted that ‘Essa is brother of the 3 prisoners Ismail, Ibrahim and Ja’far al-‘Arouj.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Ethna village, west of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Hazem Jabrin Thiab al-Jayawi (31) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:15, Israeli forces move d into Kafer Malek village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Saleh ‘Awajnah (25) and then arrested him.

At approximately 05:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Bajes Abdul Rahman Nakhlah (19) and Amir Raja’i Abu Sbaih (20).

At approximately 10:15, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. The Israeli gunboats surrounded a fishing boat belonging to Mohammed Khalid Ibrahim al-Habil (28), from al-Shati’ refugee camp, west of Gaza. After 30 minutes, the Israeli forces allowed him to return to the Gaza Seaport. Moreover, Ahmed Mohammed al-‘Araishi (25), from the same camp, sustained a metal bullet wound to the right hand and the boat was hit with several live bullets that lead to losing fishing nets.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: northern Hebron, Bani Na’im and Deir Samet villages in Hebron; and Um al-Sharayet neighbourhood in Ramallah.

Demonstrations in protest against the annexation wall and settlement activities

West Bank:

Following Friday prayer on 03 November 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians, international human rights defenders and Israelis organized protests in Ni’lin and Bil’in villages, west of Ramallah, al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of the city, and Kafer Qadoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah, in protest against the annexation wall and settlement activities. Israeli forces forcibly dispersed the protests, firing live and metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs. They also chased the protesters into olive fields and between houses. As a result, many of the protesters suffered tear gas inhalation while others sustained bruises due to being beaten up by the Israeli soldiers.

Gaza Strip:

At approximately 14:30 on Friday, 03 November 2017, dozens of Palestinian youngsters made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Shuhada’a Cemetery, east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, in protest against the Israeli closure imposed on the Gaza Strip. The youngsters gathered near the security fence and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence. The soldiers sporadically fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets, and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a 22-year-old civilian, from al-Jaren neighborhood in Jabalia, was hit with a bullet which penetrated the left thigh. The wounded civilian was taken by a Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) ambulance to the Indonesian Hospital. His medical condition was classified as moderate.

(PCHR keeps the name of the wounded civilian)

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian youngsters made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Buraij refugee in the central Gaza Strip, in protest against the Israeli closure imposed on the Gaza Strip. The youngsters gathered near the security fence and set fire to tires. They also raised banners and flags and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence. The soldiers sporadically fired live bullets and tear gas canisters for half an hour at the protestors. As a result, a civilian sustained a live bullet wound to the left foot. He was transferred to al-Aqsa Hospital to receive medical treatment. His medical condition was classified as moderate.

(PCHR keeps the name of the wounded civilian)

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested.

Movement at Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing, southeast of Rafah, is designated for the movement of goods

Date Imports Category Amount Tons Number Liters 30 October Various goods 3660 Humanitarian aid 1192 Cooking gas 125,210 Benzene 77,996 DieselDiesel for UNRWA 328,01075,968 Construction aggregates 8000 Cement 2360 Construction steel 302 31 October Various goods 3713 Humanitarian aid 13,050 Cooking gas 210,220 DieselDiesel for UNRWA 300,48238,000 Construction aggregates 10000 Cement 2800 Construction steel 180

On Monday, 30 October 2017, Israeli forces allowed the exportation of 2.6 cucumber, 0.4 tons of sweet pepper, 0.6 ton of fish, and 450 pieces of animals’ skin.

On Tuesday, 31 October 2017, Israeli forces allowed the exportation of 218 tons of potatoes and 0.28 tons of sweet potatoes.

Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing, in the north of the Gaza Strip, is designated for the movement of individuals, and links the Gaza Strip with the West Bank.

Movement at Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing

(01-07 November 2017)

Category 01 November 02 November 03 November 04 November 05 November 06 November 07 November Patients 40 21 2 – 67 25 51 Companions 40 21 2 – 62 22 44 Personal needs 24 119 20 – 25 25 – Familiesof prisoners – 1 – – – 8 – Arabs fromIsrael 2 7 1 – 27 4 3 Diplomats – – – – – – 1 International journalists – – – – – – – International workers 23 47 15 – 21 20 29 Travelersabroad 2 2 – – 1 – 4 Business people 74 105 1 – 111 102 85 Business meetings – – – – – – – Security interviews 9 3 – – 5 – 7 VIPs – 2 2 – – 3 – Ambulances to Israel 2 3 – – 2 3 2 Patients’ Companions 2 2 – – 2 2 2

Note:

On Friday, 03 November 2017, the Israeli authorities allowed a person to return to the West Bank.

Israeli Forces Arrest Civilian at Beit Hanoun “Erez” Crossing in the Northern Gaza Strip

At approximately 08:30 on Sunday, 05 November 2017, Khaldoun ‘Abed al-Qader Abu Saleem (37), from al-Remal neighborhood in Gaza City, headed to Beit Hanoun “Erez” Crossing, north of the Gaza Strip for a security interview with the Israeli Intelligence Service. It should be noted that Khaldoun applied for a permit to enter the West Bank, but his permit was rejeted many times. At approximately 20:00 on the same day, Khaldoun’s friend, Sa’ed Shurrab, received a phone call from the Palestinian Civil Affairs informing him that Khaldoun was arrested by the Israeli Intelligence Service and is now in Ashkelon prison. It should be noted that Khaldou, who is the Public Relations Officer at Bank of Palestine, and had a security interview with the Israeli Intelligence Service last week but returned to his house in Gaza.

Israel has imposed a tightened closure on the West Bank. During the reporting period, Israeli forces imposed additional restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians:

Ramallah: Israeli forces established (4) checkpoints all over the city.

At approximately 12:30 on Thursday, 02 November 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the main entrance to Sinjel village, north of Ramallah. At approximately 23:20, a similar checkpoint was established at the entrance to Kherbitha al-Busbah village, west of the city.

At approximately 18:30 on Tuesday, 07 November 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to al-Moghair village.

At approximately 22:30, a similar checkpoint was established at the eastern entrance to eastern Mazra’ah village, northeast of Ramallah.

Hebron: Israeli forces established (9) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday 02 November 2017, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Hebron and at the entrances to DeiR Samet and Yatta villages.

On Friday, 03 November 2017, 3 similar checkpoints were established at the western entrance to Hebron and at the entrances to ‘Ayoun Abu Saif and Samou’a villages.

On Tuesday, 07 November 2017, Israel forces established 3 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Hebron and at the entrances to Sa’ir and Halhoul villages.

Qalqiliyia: Israeli forces established (11) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday, 02 November 2017, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia, on the main street between Qalqiliyia and Nablus, and between Kafur Qaddoum and Hejah villages, east of the city.

At approximately 12:00 on Friday, 03 November 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Kafur Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyia. They searched Palestinian civilians’ vehicles and checked their IDs. They also detained Palestine TV staff and other journalists, who were covering Kafur Qaddoum weekly demonstration. The Israeli forces released them later and no more incidents were reported.

On Saturday, 04 November 2017, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia, and at the entrances to ‘Izbit Al-Tabeeb and ‘Azoun villages.

On Sunday, 05 November 2017, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia and at the entrance ti ‘Azoun village, east of the city.

On Monday, 06 November 2017, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia and at the entrance to Amateen village, northeast of the city.

Salfit: Israeli forces established (4) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday, 02 November 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Qarawet Bani Hassan village, and between Bidyia and Qarawet Bani Hassan villages, northwest of Salfit.

At approximately 15:40 on Friday, 03 November 2017, a similar checkpoint was established under the bridge of Askaka village, east of the city.

At approximately 22:20 on Saturday, 04 November 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Qarawet Bani Hassan village, northwest of Salfit.

At approximately 17:40 on Sunday, 05 November 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Salfit.

Tulkarm:

At approximately 20:40 on Sunday, 05 November 2017, Israeli forces stationed at ‘Inab military checkpoint, east of Tulkarm, tightened their arbitrary measures against Palestinian civilians. They stopped Palestinian vehicles, searched it, and checked passengers’ IDs. No arrests among civilians were reported.

Arrests at Military Checkpoints :

At approximately 14:00 on Friday, 03 November 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the southern entrance to Bethlehem. They stopped Palestinian vehicles and checked the passengers’ IDs. They then arrested Mahmoud Mohamed Fayyad Boshnaq (46), from Rumanah village, west of Jenin.

At approximately 09:00 on Monday, 06 November 2017, Israeli forces stationed at Salem Court’s gate, west of Jenin, arrested Ashraf Mohamed Shareef Abu Baker (23), from Ya’boud village, southwest of the city. Ashraf was arrested while heading to the court to attend a court hearing for his brother Saif in Salem camp.

On Monday, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Yatta village, south of Hebron, arrested a Palestinian child (still unidentified) under the pretext of finding a knife inside his car. Israeli sources said that the Israeli soldiers established a checkpoint at the entrance to the city and when a car driven by a 17-year-old child approached the checkpoint, he drove back. In the meantime, the soldiers suspected that he tried to leave the village using another road. After detaining him, they found a knife in his car. The Israeli sources added that the child was arrested and transferred to the Israeli Intelligence Service for investigation.

At approximately 23:10 on Monday, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia. They searched Palestinian civilians’ vehicles and checked their IDs. They then arrested Ahmed Sameeh Mohamed Ali Ahmed (22), from Qalqiliyia.

At approximately 17:00 on Tuesday, 07 November 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint near the City Club on Nablus-Tulkarm Street. They searched Palestinian civilians’ vehicles and checked their IDs. They then arrested Majd Khaled Tambouz (20), from Tulkarm.

On Tuesday, Israeli forces stationed at Abu al-Reesh checkpoint near al-Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron’s Old City, arrested Jehad Abdullah al-‘Ajlouni (17). They claimed that Jehad had a knife.

Efforts to Create Jewish majority

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:

Arrests and Incursions:

At approximately 00:30 on Sunday, 05 November 2017, Israeli forces moved into Sho’fat refugee camp, north of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Abdullah Abu Zunaied (16) and arrested him.

At approximately 04:00 on Monday, 06 November 2017, Israeli forces moved into ‘Ain al-Louza neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to prisoner Mohamed ‘Ishaq ‘Odah and arrested his wife, Huda ‘Odah (38). They then took Huda to al-Maskobiyia center in West Jerusalem for investigation. It should be noted that Mohamed (44) has been arrested since 18 August 2002 and serves a sentence of 9 life imprisonments and 40 years.

At approximately 12:00 on Momday, Israeli forces raided Zahwat al-Quds School and Kindergarten in Beit Haninah neighborhood, north of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched classes, in conjunction with the beginning of the school day. The Israeli forces took the teachers’ IDs and photographed it after questioning them. They also arrested the school’s head teacher and 3 other teachers. Ziyad al-Shamali, Chief of the Students’ Parents Committee in Jerusalem, said that the Israeli forces raided the school, confiscated cell phones, and damaged surveillance cameras. They then got all the students out of the classes and then searched the classes and the administration room. It should be mentioned that the Israeli forces confiscated money from the administration room, photographed school books and teachers’ IDs. Ziyad al-Shamali said that the Israeli forces raided the house of Mona al-Karawi, Director of the School’s Society, and arrested her along with her husband.

At approximately 20:00 on Tuesday, 07 November 2017, Israeli forces moved into Baten al-Hawa neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Yazan Zuhair al-Rajbi (17) and ‘Odai Hazem al-Rajbi (14).

At approximately 02:00 on Wednesday, 08 November 2017, Israeli forces moved into many neighborhoods in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched houses from which they handed many Palestinian young men summonses to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service. Among those young men was Majed al-Ja’bah and Rohi al-Kalghasi.

At approximately 07:00 on Wednesday, Israeli forces moved into al-Sawanah neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to Amjad Abu Assab, Head of the Prisoners’ Families Committee in Jerusalem, and arrested him. Amjad was then taken to al-Maskobiyia center in West Jerusalem, for investigation.

Use of excessive force against peaceful demonstrations:

On Thursday, 02 November 2017, Coinciding the 100 anniversary of the Belfour Declaration, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered in front of British Consulate in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, north of occupied East Jerusalem, calling upon the British government to apologize for the Declaration. A large number of Palestinian civilians and public figures, including the GrandMufti of Jerusalem, Sheikh Mohammed Hussein; Jerusalem’s Mayor, Minister ‘Adnan al-Husainy; the Director of Education in Jerusalem, Samir Jibril; representatives of national factions and institutions; and school students, participated in the protest. The participants raised black flags and chanted national slogans, calling upon the British Government to apologize for the Balfour Declaration crime and calling for ending the Israeli occupation. The activist, ‘Alaa al-Hadaad, said that the Israeli police pushed and beat the participants which resulted in erupting clashes between the participants and police. He also said that the Israeli forces provocatively dealt with a number of civilians, especially with Nasser Qaws, Director of the Prisoner’s Club in Jerusalem, and the secretary of the Fatah Movement in the city, Shadi Mtour and Adnan Ghaith as they pushed and threatened them. Al- Hadaad also said that the Israeli forces beat and arrested Mohamed Abu Nijmah, under the pretext of holding the Palestinian flag. Amjad Abu ‘Asab, Head of the Prisoners’ Families Committee in Jerusalem, said that the Israeli forces arrested Mohamed Abu Nijmah and ‘Amer ‘Awad after beating them and then took both of them to Salah al-Deen Police Station for investigation.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli forces’ attacks:

At approximately 06:00 on Tuesday, 07 November 2017, Israeli forces accompanied with a bulldozer and 2 diggers moved into al-Jiftlik area, north of Jericho. They stationed in Dibet Mer’ie area, west of an UNRWA School. After that, they demolished a 130-square-meter house comprised of 2 floors and belonging to Ahmed Mer’ie ‘Eid Bani ‘Odah. The house was sheltering 2 families. It should be noted that there is a case pending before the Israeli Courts since establishing the house 3 years ago, in which Bani ‘Odah was handed a notice to stop construction works at that time. On 25 September 2017, Bani ‘Odah was handed a new notice allowing him to file a challenge before the competent Israeli Court in “Beit Eil” settlement, north of Ramallah.

Following that, the Israeli forces moved into Khilat al-Foul area and surrounded a house belonging to Mousa Salem Ahmed al-Jahaleen. They demolished the house, which was comprised of one floor and built in an area of 130 square meters. The abovementioned house sheltered 12 persons, including 7 children. It should be noted that this is a similar case to Bani ‘Odah family’s.

After the Israeli forces demolished al-Jahaleen family house, they moved into Kherbit ‘Alaan and demolished a 60-sqaure-meter house built of bricks, roofed with tin plates and comprised of 2 rooms. The house was inhabited by the families of two brothers: Ahmed Sa’d Ibrahim Abu ‘Aram and his 6-memebr family, including 4 children; and Jihad with his 6-member family, including 4 children.

At approximately 11:30 on Tuesday, 07 November 2017, Israeli forces accompanied with 2 bulldozers moved into Faroush Beit Dajan village, east of Nablus. They demolished an under-construction agricultural room, which was built of bricks on an area of 26 square meters. The agricultural room belongs to Qasem Ibrahim Abu Jeish. Due to demolishing the agricultural room, an agricultural pond near the mentioned room was damaged and water started to leak. It should be noted that construction cost of the room and agricultural pond is estimated at JD 7000 according to Qasem Ibrahim Abu Jeish.

Israeli settlers’ attacks

On Friday, 03 November 2017, an Israeli settler beat a Palestinian farmer, Zamel Hafez Zamel Daraghmah (56), from Tubas village, while he was near his farm in the northern Jordan Valley. Zamel said to PCHR’s fieldworker that, at approximately 12:00, he left his house in Tubas village, heading to his farm in the al-Sakut area, in Ein al-Baida in the northern Jordan Valley. While he was on his way, about 20 meters away from his farm, he was surprised with a settler traveling in a car and coming from the other side. The settler stopped next to his car, got out of his car and headed towards Zamel’s car. The settler punched Zamel many times to his face. When Zamel tried to open his car door to defend himself, the settler pulled his pistol and hit Zamel with the gun butt on his chest and fled towards his car, driving 100 meters away. In the meantime, Zamel’s two sons and five workers arrived from the farm and drove the car with Zamel to chase the settler. They stopped 100 meters away from the farm, during which another Israeli settler arrived in his car. The two settlers pointed their pistols at them and then again beat Zamel until he collapsed. An Israeli military jeep then arrived at the area and confiscated the IDs and cell phones of Zamil, his sons and workers. A Palestinian ambulance also came and took Zamel to Tubas Turkish Governmental Hospital to receive medical treatment.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 11 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC in 2017 to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area.

